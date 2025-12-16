Lexington Sporting Club Signs University of Kentucky and USL League Two Standout Marqes Muir to Pro Deal

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has inked defender Marqes Muir, a standout for the University of Kentucky and LSC's own USL League Two team, to a multi-year contract with its USL Championship side.

The deal is pending league and federation approval.

Muir started all 12 of his appearances for Lexington's USL League Two side in 2025, a pre-professional league serving as a pipeline to professional soccer for pre-pro and college players. He totaled 1,080 minutes.

With the signing, Muir becomes Lexington's first USL League Two player to ink a professional deal with its USL Championship team in club history.

"I'm really excited to sign with Lexington Sporting Club," said Muir. "I'm looking forward to playing with this group and winning some trophies next season."

A junior at the University of Kentucky, Muir also shined at the collegiate level. In three seasons with the Wildcats, the London native amassed 53 appearances with three assists and one goal.

He served as captain for the Cats in 2024 and 2025, and received All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team honors both years.

Prior to his NCAA career, Muir spent five seasons in Tottenham Hotspur's youth system. He made 73 appearances for the Premier League side's U18 team across the U18 Premier League, Premier League 2, FA Youth Cup, EFL Trophy and UEFA Youth League competitions.

Muir joins Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Arturo Ordóñez and Xavier Zengue as defenders signed to Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 roster.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Brooks Thompson, Logan Ketterer

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef







