Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2026 USL Championship Season and USL Cup Schedule
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC, in partnership with USL Championship, has announced the 2026 season schedule. The season kicks off on March 7th with an away match against local rivals Monterey Bay FC. Oakland Roots will make their home debut back at the iconic Oakland Coliseum the following weekend on March 14th, hosting New Mexico United to begin the season.
The 2026 season features 30 USL Championship regular season games and 4 group-stage Prinx Tires USL Cup games, totaling 34 games, with 17 scheduled at the Oakland Coliseum.
Oakland Roots will face rivals Sacramento Republic FC for the most anticipated game of the season at home not once but twice. First on May 16th at home in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, then again on July 25th in League play before traveling to Sacramento on the last day of the season to face Republic on October 24th.
Oakland's second local derby against Monterey Bay FC will take place three times in 2026 as well. First as already mentioned to kickoff the season on March 7th in Monterey. A second trip down the coast will happen again a month later in the Prinx Tires USL Cup on April 25th before Roots host Monterey in Oakland on August 15th in League play.
"Our goal is to build Oakland into one of the top teams in the league, and this schedule shows the path toward that," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "Our supporters are the heartbeat of this Club- among the best in North America- and we can't wait to write our journey together with them. Finishing the season in Sacramento feels like the perfect way to end the regular season together with our biggest fans. The 2026 season can't get here soon enough."
Oakland Roots SC will compete in a 12-team Western Conference that includes Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, El Paso Locomotive FC, Las Vegas Lights FC, Lexington SC, Monterey Bay FC, New Mexico United, Orange County SC, Phoenix Rising FC, Sacramento Republic FC, San Antonio FC, and FC Tulsa. Oakland will play 24 Intra-Conference matches with Western Conference teams and 6 Cross Conference matches against Eastern Conference opponents. The top 8 teams in the Western Conference will qualify for the USL Championship Playoffs in 2026.
Oakland will compete in a 6-team Prinx Tires USL Cup group that includes Athletic Club Boise, Las Vegas Lights FC, Monterey Bay FC, Sacramento Republic FC, and Spokane Velocity. Each team will play 4 group-stage games, with 7 group winners and 1 wild card from across the Country advancing to the knockout stage for additional matches.
Limited single-game tickets will be available in the new year. However, you can guarantee access at the lowest price by securing a 2026 Season Ticket now. For more information about season tickets or planning your next group event with the Oakland Roots, contact us at tickets@rootssc.com or call (510) 488-1144.
