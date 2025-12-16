Hartford Athletic Unveils Thrilling 2026 USL Championship Schedule

Hartford, CT - Hartford Athletic is excited to announce the release of an action-packed 2026 USL Championship schedule. The Boys in Green will play 30 regular season matches, 15 of which will be hosted at their very own Trinity Health Stadium in Hartford. Of these games, 12 will be held on Saturday and one on Friday, while two will be mid-week Wednesday night contests.

The club will also participate in the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup, where the Green & Blue will be looking to defend their 2025 title. Hartford will open the tournament by welcoming regional rival Rhode Island FC to Trinity Health Stadium on Saturday, April 25 in what is sure to be an exciting matchup.

The Green & Blue will then travel to Brooklyn FC, a New York City club who are set to join the USL Championship in 2026, on Saturday, May 16. Hartford's last two Prinx Tires USL Cup group stage matches will be against USL League One's New York Cosmos and Westchester SC. The winner of the group, which also includes USL1 side Portland Hearts of Pine, will advance to the Knockout Rounds and have a chance to fight for the title.

In regular season play, the Boys in Green have several highly-anticipated contests to look forward to. Play will start with a trip to Florida to face off against expansion team Sporting Club Jacksonville on Saturday, March 7. After two more road games, Athletic will open the doors to Trinity Health Stadium for an exciting home opener against Indy Eleven on Saturday, March 28. A banner will be hoisted at the home opener to celebrate Hartford Athletic's 2025 USL Cup win. You won't want to miss the start to another historic season, so make sure to mark your calendars!

Along with facing regional rival Rhode Island FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup, the close-by clubs will meet two other times in regular season play. First, Hartford will travel to Pawtucket to battle RIFC in the first leg of El Clamico on Saturday, July 18. We hope to see their Centreville Bank Stadium flooded in Green & Blue!

The second leg of El Clamico is, without question, the most eagerly awaited fixture on Hartford's calendar. Playing in front of the home fans, the match will be Athletic's last game of the season, meaning playoff positioning could be on the line. This matchup, on Saturday, October 24, will be nothing short of electric.

In addition to facing each Eastern Conference foe twice throughout the season - home and away - the Green & Blue will also play against six Western Conference sides. This includes a trip to reigning Western Conference Champions FC Tulsa and a home match against California side Orange County SC.

Season ticket memberships are on sale here for fans interested in being a part of all the action in 2026. Information about mini-plans and single game tickets will be available soon. Fill out this interest form to be the first to know when plans are finalized.







