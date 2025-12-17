16-Year-Old Center Back Tyson Espy Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC is proud to welcome back one of its brightest young talents, 16-year-old center back Tyson Espy, for the 2026 season. The Dana Point native signed with the club in August 2025 and wasted no time making an impression at both the professional and international levels.
Espy made his professional debut on October 3 against Sacramento Republic FC and went on to record 3 first-team appearances during the 2025 campaign. He also featured prominently for OCSC II, making 3 appearances and scoring a goal for the reserve side.
His strong late-season form earned him national recognition. In November, Espy was called into the U.S. U-17 National Team camp in Dubai, where he appeared in all three matches and started twice. Against strong international opponents, he displayed a high level of maturity, consistently winning defensive battles, anticipating plays, and providing stability along the U.S. back line.
Espy joined Orange County SC from the LAFC Academy, bringing with him elite developmental experience and a calm, confident presence on the ball. His rapid progression through the professional ranks has made him one of OCSC's most exciting Next Wave prospects.
The young center back is quickly becoming a name to watch both for Orange County SC and for the future of American soccer.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 16, 2025
- 16-Year-Old Center Back Tyson Espy Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season - Orange County SC
- URI Football Announces 2026 Schedule at Centreville Bank Stadium - Rhode Island FC
- Republic FC Adds Goalkeeper Jacob Randolph - Sacramento Republic FC
- Republic FC Adds Goalkeeper Jacob Randolph - Sacramento Republic FC
- Sporting JAX Unveils Inaugural 2026 USL Championship Schedule - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Detroit City FC Signs Defender Aedan Stanley - Detroit City FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Sign East Bay Native Keegan Tingey - Oakland Roots
- Rowdies Announce 2026 Schedule - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Releases Full 2026 USL Championship Regular Season Schedule - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Set for 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup as League Announces Format and Key Dates - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule Ahead of Season 10 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 USL Championship Schedule Unveiled - Lexington Sporting Club
- Brooklyn FC Announces Inaugural USL Championship Season Schedule - Brooklyn FC
- FC Tulsa Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Announces 2026 Schedule - Rhode Island FC
- Riverhounds 2026 Schedule Revealed - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule and Theme Nights - Phoenix Rising FC
- Countdown to Kickoff: Republic FC Releases Action-Packed 2026 Schedule - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2026 Schedule - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2026 USL Championship Season and USL Cup Schedule - Oakland Roots
- USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule - San Antonio FC
- LouCity's 2026 Schedule to Feature Home Games on Thunder, Fourth of July - Louisville City FC
- Battery's 2026 USL Championship, Prinx Tires USL Cup Schedules Released - Charleston Battery
- Monterey Bay FC Announces 2026 Schedule - Monterey Bay FC
- Hartford Athletic Unveils Thrilling 2026 USL Championship Schedule - Hartford Athletic
- New Mexico United Lands in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - New Mexico United
- Battery Paired in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 6 with Richmond, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Loudoun - Charleston Battery
- Rhode Island FC to Participate in Group Five of 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Announces the Return of Midfielder Giordano Colli - FC Tulsa
- Lexington Sporting Club's Group Stage Opponents in 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Revealed - Lexington Sporting Club
- Prinx Tires Named Entitlement Partner of USL Cup - USL
- USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule - Indy Eleven
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs University of Kentucky and USL League Two Standout Marqes Muir to Pro Deal - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orange County SC Stories
- 16-Year-Old Center Back Tyson Espy Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season
- Big Things Expected for 15-Year-Old Apolo Marinch When he Returns for 2026
- Pedro Guimaraes Returns for 2026
- Tom Brewitt Returns to Orange County SC for 2026
- Ousmane Sylla Back for 2026