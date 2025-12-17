16-Year-Old Center Back Tyson Espy Returns to Orange County SC for the 2026 Season

Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC is proud to welcome back one of its brightest young talents, 16-year-old center back Tyson Espy, for the 2026 season. The Dana Point native signed with the club in August 2025 and wasted no time making an impression at both the professional and international levels.

Espy made his professional debut on October 3 against Sacramento Republic FC and went on to record 3 first-team appearances during the 2025 campaign. He also featured prominently for OCSC II, making 3 appearances and scoring a goal for the reserve side.

His strong late-season form earned him national recognition. In November, Espy was called into the U.S. U-17 National Team camp in Dubai, where he appeared in all three matches and started twice. Against strong international opponents, he displayed a high level of maturity, consistently winning defensive battles, anticipating plays, and providing stability along the U.S. back line.

Espy joined Orange County SC from the LAFC Academy, bringing with him elite developmental experience and a calm, confident presence on the ball. His rapid progression through the professional ranks has made him one of OCSC's most exciting Next Wave prospects.

The young center back is quickly becoming a name to watch both for Orange County SC and for the future of American soccer.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.