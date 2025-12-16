San Antonio FC Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC announced today its regular season schedule for the 2026 USL Championship season, presented by Toyota. Single-match tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. on Ticketmaster and can be accessed through SanAntonioFC.com or the Official SAFC Mobile App. For access to the exclusive presale, fans can join the SAFC Fan Club now to purchase tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.

SAFC kicks off the campaign at home, welcoming Phoenix Rising FC to Toyota Field Saturday, March 7. The following week, San Antonio will travel to face reigning Western Conference champions FC Tulsa before returning for a two-match homestand. SAFC will also look to defend its 2025 Copa Tejas trophy against in-state rival El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, Aug. 15. San Antonio closes out the regular season with a pair of home matches, concluding with Orange County SC on Saturday, Oct. 24.

In 2026, the club will play each Western Conference team at least twice and square off against seven Eastern Conference foes in total, including a visit to the two-time reigning Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC on Saturday, Aug. 8. SAFC also hits the road to take on both of the league's newcomers in 2026, heading to Jacksonville Sporting Club first on Wednesday, May 27 and traveling to Brooklyn FC Saturday, July 25.

San Antonio will host 16 different opponents in its 17 home matches over the course of the regular season, all of which will take place on Saturday or Sunday.

The 2026 season will also see SAFC once again vie for the Prinx Tires USL Cup - the USL's in-season tournament between USL Championship and USL League One - after making the quarterfinal round in its inaugural run. San Antonio FC opens its group slate Saturday, April 25 at Toyota Field vs. Birmingham Legion FC before heading to face 2025 USL League One champion One Knoxville SC Saturday, May 16. The team will then head to Tulsa on Saturday, June 6 and finish out group play at home against League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday, July 11. The seven group winners and one wildcard will then advance to the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin in August.

San Antonio FC Full 2026 Schedule

Day Date Opponent

Saturday Mar 7 Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday Mar 14 at FC Tulsa

Saturday Mar 21 New Mexico United

Sunday Mar 29 Lexington SC

Saturday Apr 4 at Monterey Bay F.C.

Wednesday Apr 8 at Orange County SC

Saturday Apr 11 Miami FC

Saturday Apr 18 at El Paso Locomotive FC

Saturday Apr 25 Birmingham Legion FC*

Saturday May 2 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday May 9 at Phoenix Rising FC

Saturday May 16 at One Knoxville SC*

Saturday May 23 Sacramento Republic FC

Wednesday May 27 at Sporting Club Jacksonville

Saturday Jun 6 at FC Tulsa*

Saturday Jun 13 at Lexington SC

Wednesday Jun 24 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday Jul 4 Monterey Bay F.C.

Saturday Jul 11 Chattanooga Red Wolves SC*

Saturday Jul 18 Las Vegas Lights FC

Saturday Jul 25 at Brooklyn FC

Saturday Aug 1 Indy Eleven

Saturday Aug 8 at Louisville City FC

Saturday Aug 15 El Paso Locomotive FC

Saturday Aug 22 Oakland Roots SC

Saturday Aug 29 at New Mexico United

Saturday Sep 5 FC Tulsa

Friday Sep 11 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Sunday Sep 20 at Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday Sep 26 Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday Oct 3 at Las Vegas Lights FC

Saturday Oct 10 at Oakland Roots SC

Saturday Oct 17 New Mexico United

Saturday Oct 24 Orange County SC

