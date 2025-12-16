San Antonio FC Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC announced today its regular season schedule for the 2026 USL Championship season, presented by Toyota. Single-match tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 12 p.m. on Ticketmaster and can be accessed through SanAntonioFC.com or the Official SAFC Mobile App. For access to the exclusive presale, fans can join the SAFC Fan Club now to purchase tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m.
SAFC kicks off the campaign at home, welcoming Phoenix Rising FC to Toyota Field Saturday, March 7. The following week, San Antonio will travel to face reigning Western Conference champions FC Tulsa before returning for a two-match homestand. SAFC will also look to defend its 2025 Copa Tejas trophy against in-state rival El Paso Locomotive FC on Saturday, Aug. 15. San Antonio closes out the regular season with a pair of home matches, concluding with Orange County SC on Saturday, Oct. 24.
In 2026, the club will play each Western Conference team at least twice and square off against seven Eastern Conference foes in total, including a visit to the two-time reigning Players' Shield winners Louisville City FC on Saturday, Aug. 8. SAFC also hits the road to take on both of the league's newcomers in 2026, heading to Jacksonville Sporting Club first on Wednesday, May 27 and traveling to Brooklyn FC Saturday, July 25.
San Antonio will host 16 different opponents in its 17 home matches over the course of the regular season, all of which will take place on Saturday or Sunday.
The 2026 season will also see SAFC once again vie for the Prinx Tires USL Cup - the USL's in-season tournament between USL Championship and USL League One - after making the quarterfinal round in its inaugural run. San Antonio FC opens its group slate Saturday, April 25 at Toyota Field vs. Birmingham Legion FC before heading to face 2025 USL League One champion One Knoxville SC Saturday, May 16. The team will then head to Tulsa on Saturday, June 6 and finish out group play at home against League One side Chattanooga Red Wolves SC on Saturday, July 11. The seven group winners and one wildcard will then advance to the single-elimination knockout rounds, which will begin in August.
San Antonio FC Full 2026 Schedule
Day Date Opponent
Saturday Mar 7 Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday Mar 14 at FC Tulsa
Saturday Mar 21 New Mexico United
Sunday Mar 29 Lexington SC
Saturday Apr 4 at Monterey Bay F.C.
Wednesday Apr 8 at Orange County SC
Saturday Apr 11 Miami FC
Saturday Apr 18 at El Paso Locomotive FC
Saturday Apr 25 Birmingham Legion FC*
Saturday May 2 Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Saturday May 9 at Phoenix Rising FC
Saturday May 16 at One Knoxville SC*
Saturday May 23 Sacramento Republic FC
Wednesday May 27 at Sporting Club Jacksonville
Saturday Jun 6 at FC Tulsa*
Saturday Jun 13 at Lexington SC
Wednesday Jun 24 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Saturday Jul 4 Monterey Bay F.C.
Saturday Jul 11 Chattanooga Red Wolves SC*
Saturday Jul 18 Las Vegas Lights FC
Saturday Jul 25 at Brooklyn FC
Saturday Aug 1 Indy Eleven
Saturday Aug 8 at Louisville City FC
Saturday Aug 15 El Paso Locomotive FC
Saturday Aug 22 Oakland Roots SC
Saturday Aug 29 at New Mexico United
Saturday Sep 5 FC Tulsa
Friday Sep 11 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Sunday Sep 20 at Sacramento Republic FC
Saturday Sep 26 Tampa Bay Rowdies
Saturday Oct 3 at Las Vegas Lights FC
Saturday Oct 10 at Oakland Roots SC
Saturday Oct 17 New Mexico United
Saturday Oct 24 Orange County SC
*Þnotes Prinx TiresÃÂ USL Cup match
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 16, 2025
- Sporting JAX Unveils Inaugural 2026 USL Championship Schedule - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- Detroit City FC Signs Defender Aedan Stanley - Detroit City FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Sign East Bay Native Keegan Tingey - Oakland Roots
- Rowdies Announce 2026 Schedule - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- New Mexico United Releases Full 2026 USL Championship Regular Season Schedule - New Mexico United
- FC Tulsa Set for 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup as League Announces Format and Key Dates - FC Tulsa
- Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule Ahead of Season 10 - Phoenix Rising FC
- Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 USL Championship Schedule Unveiled - Lexington Sporting Club
- Brooklyn FC Announces Inaugural USL Championship Season Schedule - Brooklyn FC
- FC Tulsa Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC Announces 2026 Schedule - Rhode Island FC
- Riverhounds 2026 Schedule Revealed - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Phoenix Rising Releases 2026 Schedule and Theme Nights - Phoenix Rising FC
- Countdown to Kickoff: Republic FC Releases Action-Packed 2026 Schedule - Sacramento Republic FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce 2026 Schedule - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces 2026 USL Championship Season and USL Cup Schedule - Oakland Roots
- USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule - Indy Eleven
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 USL Championship Schedule - San Antonio FC
- LouCity's 2026 Schedule to Feature Home Games on Thunder, Fourth of July - Louisville City FC
- Battery's 2026 USL Championship, Prinx Tires USL Cup Schedules Released - Charleston Battery
- Monterey Bay FC Announces 2026 Schedule - Monterey Bay FC
- Hartford Athletic Unveils Thrilling 2026 USL Championship Schedule - Hartford Athletic
- New Mexico United Lands in Group 2 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - New Mexico United
- Battery Paired in Prinx Tires USL Cup Group 6 with Richmond, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Loudoun - Charleston Battery
- Rhode Island FC to Participate in Group Five of 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup - Rhode Island FC
- FC Tulsa Announces the Return of Midfielder Giordano Colli - FC Tulsa
- Lexington Sporting Club's Group Stage Opponents in 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Revealed - Lexington Sporting Club
- Prinx Tires Named Entitlement Partner of USL Cup - USL
- USL Announces 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Format & Schedule - Indy Eleven
- Lexington Sporting Club Signs University of Kentucky and USL League Two Standout Marqes Muir to Pro Deal - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.