URI Football Announces 2026 Schedule at Centreville Bank Stadium
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
KINGSTON, R.I. - University of Rhode Island Football Head Coach Jim Fleming, together with Coastal Athletic Association Football, released the 2026 Rhode Island Football schedule on Tuesday. The Rams will play a 12-game schedule, with all five home games slated to be played at URI's temporary home field, Centreville Bank Stadium.
"We look forward to welcoming URI back to our award-winning facility in 2026," said Centreville Bank Stadium General Manager Paul Byrne. "After succesfully introducing college football to Centreville Bank Stadium with the Governor's Cup in 2025, we cannot wait to bring a nationally-ranked program to our stadium for a full season."
After a two-game road trip to start the 2026 season, the Rams will open their home slate when they welcome Elon to Centreville Bank Stadium for their CAA opener on Sept. 12. After another two-game road trip, URI will return to Centreville Bank Stadium for the annual Governor's Cup meeting vs. Brown on Oct. 3.
Rhode Island will close out the season with three of its final five games at home. The Rams will play back-to-back home contests against UAlbany on Oct. 24 and Maine on Oct. 31. After heading to New Hampshire on Nov. 7, URI will return home to host Towson on Nov. 14 to close out its 2026 home slate.
Season tickets for 2026 season at Centreville Bank Stadium are on sale now. Click HERE to secure your season tickets today.
University of Rhode Island Football - 2026 Home Schedule
GAME DAY DATE OPPONENT
1 Saturday Sept. 12 Elon
2 Saturday Oct. 3 Brown (Governor's Cup)
3 Saturday Oct. 24 UAlbany
4 Saturday Oct. 31 Maine
5 Saturday Nov. 14 Towson
