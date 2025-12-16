Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 USL Championship Schedule Unveiled
Published on December 16, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - Lexington Sporting Club's 2026 USL Championship schedule is officially locked in with 34 matches to be played from March 6 to Oct. 24, 17 of which will be played at Lexington SC Stadium. LSC is scheduled to play 30 league matches and four Prinx Tires USL Cup contests.
Kickoff times for all matches will be announced in the coming weeks.
The club opens its season at home vs. Louisville City FC in the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank. The Kentucky rivalry match originally slated for Saturday, March 7, has been rescheduled to Friday, March 6. It will be the only USL Championship match that evening.
Lexington will play the two USL Championship newcomers in 2026, Brooklyn FC (H - March 25) and Sporting Club Jacksonville (A - Sept. 5).
Fans will watch LSC take on every Western Conference side twice. The only exceptions are Las Vegas Lights FC and Monterey Bay FC, which LSC will play three times in league play.
Eastern Conference opponents in the upcoming year include LouCity (H - March 6, A - July 11*), Rhode Island FC (H - April 11), Indy Eleven (A - May 23, H - June 20*), Detroit City FC (A - June 6*), Tampa Bay Rowdies (A - July 4) and the aforementioned Brooklyn FC (H - March 25) and Sporting JAX (A - Sept. 5).
Lexington will begin the season with three consecutive matches at home, and its longest road trip spans three matches from late May to early June.
Fans can secure tickets to all 17 home matches in 2026, plus the LSC women's six remaining home matches, with an LSC ONE Membership. LSC ONE serves as a season ticket to all men's and women's matches during the year, starting at just $21 per month.
