Lexington SC Acquires 4x USL Championship All-League First Team Midfielder Aaron Molloy

Published on December 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington Sporting Club News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club has acquired midfielder Aaron Molloy from Charleston Battery, pending league and federation approval.

Molloy has cemented himself as one of the USL-C's premier midfielders over the past four seasons. Since 2022, the Irishman has racked up 15 goals, 29 assists, 273 chances created and earned four consecutive All-League First Team awards.

"I'm really excited to join Lexington SC and start this next chapter," said Molloy. "It's a club with clear ambition and a passionate fan base. I'm looking forward to getting to work, competing every day and giving everything I have for the badge and city."

Molloy took the USL Championship by storm when he tallied eight goals and 10 assists, the second most in the league, with Memphis 901 FC in 2022. In addition to ranking first on the club in assists, he led 901 FC in chances created (74), duels won (221) and tackles (61) on his way to being named a USL-C Player of the Year finalist.

He followed up the sensational season with nine more assists across all competitions for Memphis in 2023 and finished atop the league with 80 chances created.

Molloy signed with Charleston ahead of the 2024 season and led the club with 119 chances created from 2024-25 to pair with nine assists. He also scored five times and led the Battery in interceptions (87), tackles (87) and duels won (335).

Additionally, Molloy spent one season with Portland Timbers 2 after being drafted No. 16 overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by its MLS team out of Penn State, and finished as a USL League One Player of the Year candidate with Forward Madison FC in 2021.

The 28-year-old slots in alongside Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino and Alfredo Midence as midfielders signed to LSC's 2026 roster.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Brooks Thompson, Logan Ketterer

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Milo Yosef







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.