Indy Eleven Signs Midfielder Allen Gavilanes

Indianapolis - Indy Eleven has signed midfielder Allen Gavilanes, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Additional information on player transactions and roster updates will be announced in the weeks ahead. Fans can follow upcoming player news on Indy Eleven social channels and at IndyEleven.com.

The 26-year-old Gavilanes finished second on Miami FC with four assists in 23 games in 2025, scoring a goal in his team's 3-1 win vs. eventual USL Championship champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC (their last loss) on October 4. Gavilanes earned USL "Team of the Week" honors after assisting on Daltyn Knutson's match-winning goal vs. North Carolina FC on April 19. The North Plainfield, New Jersey, product played in all three games vs. the Boys in Blue last season, starting twice.

Gavilanes earned USLC "Player of the Week" honors on March 26, 2024 after recording a brace for Miami at Orange County SC, with his first score voted as the "Goal of the Week". He finished second on the team with five goals that season, adding two assists in 33 appearances with 2,570 minutes played.

The 5'8, 150-pound Gavilanes played for Greenville Triumph SC in USL League One from 2021-23, earning five "Team of the Week" selections. During his time with Greenville, he scored eight goals and added 18 assists in 92 appearances and 6,105 minutes, helping the team to the playoffs three straight seasons. He was named "Rookie of the Year" his first season in Greenville.

Prior to his pro career, Gavilanes played three seasons for Marist College in New York. At Marist, he tallied 20 goals and 20 assists in 54 matches. He was the 2017 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year, 2018 All-East Second Team, three-time All-MAAC First Team, MAAC Rookie of the Year, MAAC All-Rookie Team, and two-time MAAC All-Academic Team.

The Boys in Blue open their home schedule at Carroll Stadium on Sat. Mar. 21 vs. Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC. Ticket options available are Season Tickets, Flex Mini Plans, and Home Opener Packs.

Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match. The 2026 Home Opener Pack includes two tickets to the home opener, two flex tickets to be redeemed to any 2026 home match, two Indy Eleven pennants, two posters, and access for two to a post-match autograph session for just $44.

Indy Eleven Roster (12/18/25)

Goalkeepers (2): Reice Charles-Cook, Eric Dick

Defenders (4): Pat Hogan, Josh O'Brien, Makel Rasheed, Hayden White

Midfielders (5): Jack Blake, Allen Gavilanes, Cam Lindley, Logan Neidlinger, Aodhan Quinn

Forwards (4): Edward Kizza, Bruno Rendon, Charlie Sharp, Dylan Sing







