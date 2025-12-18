LouCity Goalkeeper Troutman to Return for 2026

Louisville City FC has signed goalkeeper Ryan Troutman to a new contract for the 2026 season.

The 24-year-old Louisville native has been a member of the club since March 2024. He has appeared in two competitive matches for LouCity, both in 2024, including one USL Championship league start - a shutout against Loudoun United FC.

Last season, Troutman did not appear in a competitive game for LouCity came off the bench in international friendlies against CD Leganés and Eintracht Frankfurt.

"I am excited to be returning to represent this city and this fan base," Troutman said. "Representing them and this place brings me great pride, and I hope to help bring them what they deserve, which is more trophies and success."

Before his professional career, Troutman attended Trinity High School, where he was a first-team all-state selection, and played collegiately at the University of Kentucky, the University of Louisville and Bowling Green State University.

Troutman returns to a LouCity goalkeeping corps that features new signee Hugo Fauroux as well as LouCity veteran Danny Faundez, who returns for his fifth season in purple.

"Ryan is continuing to grow in our environment and we have seen him play and important role in our goalkeeping room," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "My belief is that between Hugo, Danny, and Ryan we have a group of goalkeepers that will continue to push one another to be the best that they can be."

"Ryan possesses all the tools necessary to play meaningful minutes in the USL Championship," LouCity goalkeeper coach Scott Budnick said. "More importantly, Ryan is a great person and teammate. I am glad Ryan is returning next season and that we can continue our work together in 2026."

An active member of the community, Troutman was a finalist for the USL Championship's Hometown Heroes Award in 2025. He is the founder of the David Troutman Foundation, in honor of his late father who died in 2024 of a rare form of cancer, leptomeningeal disease. The foundation raises funds to create opportunities for local athletes and youth sports communities while also supporting research into rare forms of cancer.

For more information on the David Troutman Foundation, visit troutstrong.org.







