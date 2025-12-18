Oakland Roots Sports Club Add University of Virgina Standout Jesus de Vicente
Published on December 18, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots have added Spanish-born Jesus De Vincente ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. The 24-year-old finished his college career this past fall as a standout left back for the Virginia Cavaliers.
"We've had our eye on Jesús for some time," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "I've admired him throughout his tremendous career at UVA, and when he trained with Oakland last summer he really impressed our staff and players. He's a left back who, in my opinion, is one of the best in the NCAA. His composure on the ball and the quality of his final action are elite. We're excited to welcome him into the group."
De Vincente had an extended college career that included time at West Virginia University and the University of Illinois at Chicago.
