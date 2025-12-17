Oakland Roots Sports Club Sign Playmaker Florian Valot
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots SC have added Florian Valot ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. The 32-year-old midfielder was born in Pau, France, and developed through the PSG and Monaco academies. Most recently, Valot-better known as 'Flo'-was part of Head Coach Ryan Martin's Loudoun United team.
"Flo is a true difference-maker," said Head Coach Ryan Martin "His intelligence, vision, and ability to connect the game bring a level of calm and control that lifts everyone around him. He sets standards every day, and his leadership-on and off the ball-will be a cornerstone of our identity this season. His work rate and commitment to pressing make him invaluable in how we want to control games. He is a tremendous person and we're fortunate to have a player and person like him in Oakland."
Valot first joined the USL in 2016 with New York Red Bulls II, helping the team win the USL Championship that season. After several successful seasons with New York's second team, he signed with the MLS first team in 2018 and was part of the Supporters' Shield-winning side that year. By 2021, Valot had made over 40 MLS appearances with the Red Bulls before moving on to FC Cincinnati.
After one more MLS season with FC Cincinnati, Valot returned to the USL with Miami FC, where he played for two seasons before joining Loudoun United, his most recent club in 2024. In total, Valot has made more than 150 appearances in the USL Championship.
