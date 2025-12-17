Republic FC Reinforces Roster with Wingback Pierre Reedy

Sacramento, Calif. - The club announced today the signing of midfielder Pierre Reedy. He will be added to the team's roster, pending league and federation approval. Per club policy, the terms of the contract were not disclosed.

"Pierre is a well-rounded player who can have an impact on both ends of the pitch," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "He brings a mentality and work rate that make every team he's a part of better. We're looking forward to having him join our fight for silverware."

Reedy added, "It's an honor to be a part of this club. I'm looking forward to this new challenge and giving everything I have for this club and our fans."

Reedy spent the last two seasons with USL League One club Spokane Velocity, where he helped the expansion team reach back-to-back appearances in the league Final. Across all competitions, he recorded 35 appearances, four goals, and five assists. Earlier this year, the Pennsylvania native was selected as the Player of the Week after adding a goal and two assists against Westchester.

He previously featured in USL Championship for Charleston Battery in 2023. He joined the Eastern Conference team midway through the season and helped them close out the campaign in strong form to finish third in the table, a nine-point improvement from the previous year. Charleston would go on to claim its first-ever Eastern Conference Championship.

In 2022, he signed his first professional contract for Real Monarchs. He made 18 appearances MLS NEXT Pro appearances and was also called up to Real Salt Lake on a short-term loan that included two appearances. At the end of the 2022 season, Reedy trialed with Scottish Championship side Dundee FC before earning a contract for the second half of the season. He went on to make four appearances to help Dundee earn promotion back to the Scottish Premiership.

Before attending Penn State, Reedy was a member of New York Red Bulls youth academy. The three-year captain recorded 70 appearances, 9 goals, and 15 assists for the Nittany Lions, earning five All-American selections. In 2021, he was awarded the Big Ten Medal of Honor, one of the most prestigious student-athlete awards in the country. He also featured for USL League Two side Reading United FC from 2016 to 2018 and helped them reach the 2018 National Championship Final.

