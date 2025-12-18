Goalkeeper Tet Kadono Back for the 2026 Season
Published on December 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
Orange County SC is excited to announce the return of Tetsuya "Tet" Kadono for the 2026 season, bringing back one of the most memorable heroes of the 2025 playoff run.
Kadono from Irvine, CA, made 3 regular-season appearances in 2025, recording 8 saves and helping OCSC secure two crucial draws down the stretch. But his defining moment came on one of the biggest stages of the year. In the first round of the USL Championship Playoffs, Kadono was brought on in the final minute of extra time specifically for the penalty shootout against the No. 2 seed Sacramento Republic FC. In a dramatic finish, Kadono delivered, saving Jack Gurr's penalty to secure a 5-4 shootout victory and send Orange County SC into the next round. It was one of the standout moments of the club's 2025 season and cemented Kadono as a fan favorite.
Before arriving in Orange County, Kadono was with the Irvine Zetas during the 2024 NISA season. His path to the professional game was preceded by a strong collegiate career at Cal State Fullerton and San Diego State University, where he developed into one of the top goalkeepers in the Big West. In 2023, while at CSUF, he was named Big West Goalkeeper of the Year and earned First Team All-Big West honors.
Now entering the 2026 season, Kadono continues his rise as one of the brightest local prospects in the region.
