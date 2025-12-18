Dichio Signs New 2-Year Deal with Detroit City FC

Detroit City Football Club Head Coach Danny Dichio

DETROIT - Detroit City Football Club (DCFC) announced today that it has re-signed head coach Danny Dichio to a new, guaranteed two-year contract, keeping him in the Rouge and Gold through the 2027 season with an option in place for 2028. Dichio's renewed commitment follows his initial two-year deal, which saw him lead Le Rouge to back-to-back postseasons as the fourth head coach in DCFC's men's senior team history.

Since arriving ahead of the 2024 USL Championship season, Dichio has guided DCFC to a third-place finish in the Eastern Conference that same season, the club's best league finish since joining the USL Championship.

Under his leadership, Le Rouge posted a 15-8-11 record in 2024 with a +14 goal differential and 56 points. The 2025 season saw another postseason-clinching campaign, in which Detroit finished eighth in the East with 37 points, clinching a fourth consecutive USL Championship postseason berth. Additionally, the team pulled off the most significant upset in USL Championship postseason history by defeating #1-seeded Louisville City FC 1-0.

Dichio's impact has been felt across the league as well, earning USL Championship Coach of the Month honors in March 2024 and again in September 2024, following a six-match unbeaten run that included wins over both conference leaders.

"I'm incredibly proud to sign a new extended contract with Detroit City FC. As a group, we've grown the club on and off the field, establishing a stronger professional culture and a style of play that has delivered success," said Danny Dichio. "The evolution of this club has been remarkable, and I'm honored to continue leading Detroit City FC forward during an exciting time for both the city of Detroit and the USL Championship."

Dichio brought extensive international experience to Detroit as a player and as a coach, having played as a home-grown striker for Queens Park Rangers and various top clubs in England and Italy, and as a foundational member of Toronto FC in Major League Soccer. His coaching journey continued with a decade at Toronto FC's academy and as Assistant Coach at Sacramento Republic FC, where he built a reputation for player development and competitive success.

In addition to welcoming him back to the technical staff, Detroit City FC would like to recognize Dichio's dedication to his professional development and congratulate him for recently attaining a U.S. Soccer Pro License; graduating the intensive one-year program is an important milestone that underscores a commitment to operating at the highest level of the sport and bringing that standard to Detroit City FC.

"The club is thrilled to announce that Danny will remain our head coach for the coming years, and that he will be the one steering the ship as we continue to navigate the waters of growth and change and strive to redefine what's possible for a community-based club in the American soccer landscape," said DCFC Co-Owner and Chief of Soccer Development David Dwaihy. "In two seasons, Danny has helped to develop a team culture and brand of soccer that represents our club and our city, and he has done it with professionalism and grace. Danny leads with a unique combination of humility and determination, and he has a demonstrated ability to get players to Detroit who share that same duality. We are grateful to have a coach and person like Danny in charge of our team and technical staff, and we look forward to supporting him as he continues to help us grow in 2026 and beyond."

A public event celebrating Dichio's return and looking ahead to the 2026 campaign will be held at the Detroit City Clubhouse in January, with details to be announced on the club's official channels.

