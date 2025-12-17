Switchbacks FC Sign Midfielder Frank Daroma

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that it has signed midfielder Frank Daroma to a multi-year contract covering the 2026 and 2027 USL Championship seasons. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.

Daroma joins the club from El Paso Locomotive FC, where he was a regular contributor, making 29 starts and 36 appearances across all competitions. During his time in El Paso, he recorded one goal and four assists while logging 2,905 minutes of action. In the 2025 season, Daroma posted a 92.8% passing accuracy, completing 1,313 passes.

"Frank is a very dynamic central midfielder who is comfortable on the ball under pressure and consistently finds intelligent pockets of space," said Head Coach Alan McCann. "He is a fantastic complement to what we already have in central midfield and within the locker room. We are looking forward to his arrival to Colorado Springs and getting to work."

A native of Sierra Leone, Daroma attended California State University, San Bernardino in 2019, where he appeared in 18 of 19 matches, tallying four goals and five assists. He made his professional debut in 2021, spending two seasons in the USL Championship with Las Vegas Lights FC. During that time, he started 52 matches, recorded an 89.8% passing accuracy, and won 322 duels.

Daroma later transitioned to MLS NEXT Pro, joining Tacoma Defiance for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He appeared in 39 matches, logging more than 3,100 minutes, averaged a 92% passing accuracy, and led the team in interceptions with 38.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity to join this club. It's a tremendous honor," said Daroma. "I'm excited to begin this new journey, meet the fans, and battle on the pitch alongside my teammates as we work to bring another championship to the city."

Name: Frank Daroma

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'3

Date of Birth: April 12, 2001

Age: 24

Hometown: Sierra Leone







