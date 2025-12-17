San Antonio FC Signs Forward Cristian Parano

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed forward Cristian Parano to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are happy to bring back Cristian to San Antonio and the SAFC family," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "Cristian plays well on both sides of the ball. He is technical, dynamic and aggressive in the attack and defends with a relentless work rate. He backs up his quality with a competitive and hard-working mentality, which fits in well with our club's identity."

Parano returns to San Antonio for his third stint with the club, first joining the club ahead of the 2019 season. At 20 years old, Parano was named USL Championship Young Player of the Year in a breakout season that saw him become a fixture in the lineup with 32 appearances, while posting seven goals, six assists and 53 chances created. In his first two seasons at SAFC, the Argentine totaled 11 goals and 10 assists, establishing himself as one of the league's most vigorous attackers.

He rejoined the club in August 2022, helping the team close out the season and secure its first USL Championship title. In 2023, he scored two goals in 674 minutes before making the move to Sacramento Republic FC in August. His 13 assists at SAFC rank third-most in club history, while his 14 goals are tied for ninth-most.

While with Republic, the winger compiled nine goals and six assists in 76 appearances across all competitions from 2023-25. He also competed overseas in Portugal's Primeira Liga with Paços de Ferreira (2020-23) and on loan in Greece's Super League 2 with P.A.E. Chania (2021-22).







