Monterey Bay Signs Midfielder Eduardo "Lalo" Blancas

Published on December 17, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has signed midfielder Eduardo "Lalo" Blancas to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm really excited to join the Monterey Bay FC family," said Blancas. "MBFC is the right fit for me because I know it's an environment where I can continue to grow and be challenged every day. I'm looking forward to living in Monterey and being a part of the community. I'm excited to compete and represent the club the right way every time I put on the jersey. My goal is to make a strong push for the playoffs, help build something special, and then lift the trophy together."

Blancas, 24, makes the jump to USL Championship after spending last season with AV ALTA FC in USL League One. Blancas scored 12 goals and added six assists in 36 total appearances for AV ALTA and earned USL League One Player of the Month honors following an impressive stretch of four goals in four games that included the new club's first-ever hat trick. Prior to that, Blancas enjoyed three solid seasons in MLS NEXT Pro with The Town FC (San Jose Earthquakes II) where he worked closely with current Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart, Assistant Coach Jeremy Clark, and Strength and Conditioning Coach Emmanuel Espinoza. In 83 appearances across all competitions, Blancas tallied 26 goals and eight assists, while also leading The Town FC to a Pacific Division title in 2024.

"I've had the opportunity to work closely with Lalo during my time with San Jose Earthquakes II and I know firsthand the quality he brings every day," explained Stewart. "He had an excellent season last year with AV ALTA, producing important goals and assists and showing real growth in his game. Lalo is a California kid with a big upside, and one of the things that really stands out is his ability on dead balls. Set pieces are an area where we know we need to improve, and his delivery and composure will be a big asset for us. We're excited about what he brings to the group and look forward to seeing him make an impact next season."

The Napa, California native developed through the academies of Real Salt Lake, LA Galaxy, and San Jose Earthquakes before making his professional debut with The Town FC in 2022. Blancas has also represented both the United States and Mexico at the youth international level. Now, he brings his creative ability in the midfield to the Crisp-and-Kelp in a reunion with Stewart and co. as Monterey Bay continues to fill out its roster ahead of the 2026 campaign.

NAME: Eduardo Blancas

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 24

HEIGHT: 5'11

DATE OF BIRTH: November 14, 2001

HOMETOWN: Napa, California

NATIONALITY: United States

PREVIOUS CLUB: AV ALTA FC

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Eduardo Blancas to a multi-year contract on December 17, 2025.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of December 17 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Ethan Bryant, Xavi Gnaulati, Johnny Klein, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Mayele Malango, Ilijah Paul







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.