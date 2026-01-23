Monterey Bay Signs USL Veteran Midfielder Nick Ross Heading into the 2026 Campaign

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the Club has signed Scottish veteran midfielder Nick Ross to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm happy to be joining the club at such an exciting time," said Ross. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to be part of this project and I'm looking forward to seeing how much the club will grow on and off the pitch in the years ahead."

Ross, 34, brings years of wisdom and experience to the Monterey Bay midfield upon playing professionally in Europe and the United States. Ross made his USL Championship debut with El Paso in 2019 and has played the last seven seasons of his career in the United States having tenures with El Paso (three seasons) and most recently with Sacramento Republic FC (four seasons), where he played a part of the 2022 squad that reached the U.S. Open Cup Final versus Orlando City. Ross finished 10th across the USL Championship with six total assists in the 2024 season. In 2025, he made 23 appearances (20 starts) for Sacramento Republic FC recording 1,757 minutes played with one goal scored.

"Nick is an excellent player who brings a high level of experience and quality to Monterey Bay FC," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "His time playing in Europe and his success in the USL speak to his ability and consistency. He gives us real presence, control in the midfield and proven leadership along with his professionalism that will be a huge asset for our team both on and off the field."

The midfielder began his career through the youth ranks at Inverness Caledonian Thistle with their U-17 and U-20 teams before making his pro debut in the 2009-10 season in the second-tier Scottish League where his club won the league title and were promoted to the Scottish Premier League. He then played seven seasons in the Scottish top-tier league collecting 199 appearances (141 starts) playing 12,909 minutes and scored 11 goals and 11 assists across stints with Inverness CT (five seasons) and Dundee (two seasons). His European tenure concluded following one season with Romanian Liga 1 club Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe before making the transition to the USL Championship.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of January 23 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Delgado

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Luka Malesevic, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Ethan Bryant, Facundo Canete, Belmar Joseph, Johnny Klein, Giorgi Lomtadze, Adrian Rebollarm, Nick Ross

Forwards: Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







