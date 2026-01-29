Monterey Bay Football Club Technical Staff Established for the 2026 Season

Published on January 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announced today it's official technical staff heading into the 2026 season with key new additions of Tony Awor as the club's new Director of Recruitment, and Troy McKerrell who will serve as the Assistant Coach under head coach Jordan Stewart.

Prior to moving to the United States, Awor, 40, worked with renowned English youth academies at Brentford FC, Chelsea FC and Queens Park Rangers FC. In the United States, he worked successfully as the Head Coach of USL's Kings Hammer FC and their USL Academy. Awor has also served as a Player Development Officer with the New England Revolution and as a collegiate coach at Salem State College.

"Tony brings an exceptional understanding of both the international and domestic soccer markets, which makes him an ideal fit for Monterey Bay FC," said Oliver Wyss, Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer. "His experience as both a player and coach across Europe and the USL gives him a unique perspective on talent identification and development. Tony's expertise will strengthen our recruitment strategy and he will be a tremendous asset as we continue to build a competitive and sustainable club."

Awor was selected for the USL Pro Preseason Residency (PPR) Program in 2025 where he completed his assignment with Tampa Bay Rowdies working closely with the club President and Head Coach.

"I'm very excited for this new role with Monterey Bay FC, it's a fantastic opportunity with a club that has a lot of upside potential to do great and special things in this league," said Tony Awor, Director of Recruitment. "I look forward to helping this club identify talent that couldn't be targeted before. Joining Oliver and knowing his past experience as a proven leader of taking clubs and players from one level to the next, makes this an exciting project to be a part of."

McKerrell, 35, joins Monterey Bay FC after spending the last two seasons in the Chicago Fire FC organization as a U-14 and U-16 Academy Coach and assisted with individual development plans for older academy groups. Prior to forming part of the Chicago Fire, McKerrell spent one season as the head coach of the Des Moines Menace of the USL League Two, where he led the team to a 9-1-2 season and a first-place finish in the Heartland Division along with the Regular Season Central Conference title.

"Troy brings over a decade of professional soccer experience from across every level of the game-as a head coach, assistant coach and scout," said Wyss. "His success leading Des Moines Menace to a first-place finish in USL League Two and his exceptional work most recently at the MLS Chicago Fire Academy speak to his leadership and tactical acumen. Troy's UEFA 'A' License, advanced coaching education and background in organizational development and psychology make him an outstanding addition to our technical staff."

A native of Scotland, McKerrell has established a polished reputation of leading the day-to-day operations of multidisciplinary teams focusing on holistic player development-technical, tactical, and psychological. He has designed and delivered individualized training sessions, oversaw match preparation and analysis, and mentored players on and off the pitch, emphasizing values like accountability, teamwork, and personal growth.

"First off, I would like to thank Ray Beshoff, the entire ownership group, Oliver Wyss and Jordan Stewart for welcoming me to the staff," said Troy McKerrell, Assistant Coach. "It's a exciting time for this club and I'm ready to put my head down and work hard in order to make positive changes for the new revolution that will take place here at Monterey Bay FC."

Below is the complete list of Monterey Bay FC's Technical Staff for 2026:

Name, Title

Tony Awor, Director of Recruitment

Jordan Stewart, Head Coach

Troy McKerrell, Assistant Coach

Emmanuel Espinoza, Strength & Conditioning Coach

Elian Corona, Performance Analyst & Scout

Simon Dawkins, Sporting Coordinator

Kelly Luekens, Head Athletic Trainer

Obed Galarza, Equipment Manager

Chris Gribben, U-20 Head Coach







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.