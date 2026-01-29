Birmingham Legion FC Postpones Match against Nashville SC Due to Inclement Weather
Published on January 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Birmingham Legion FC News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Due to inclement weather conditions, Birmingham Legion FC has postponed its scheduled match against Nashville SC originally set for Saturday January 31st 2026.
"The safety of our fans, players, and staff remains our top priority" said Club President, Nick Halll. "...after careful consideration, the club determined that postponing the match was the most appropriate decision"
Birmingham Legion FC and Nashville SC are currently working together to finalize a new date for the rescheduled match. Additional details will be shared as soon as they are confirmed.
All ticket holders will be contacted directly regarding their ticket options. Fans with questions are encouraged to reach out to their account representative.
We appreciate the understanding and continued support of our fans and look forward to seeing you on March 7 for our home opener at Protective Stadium.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 29, 2026
- Birmingham Legion FC Postpones Match against Nashville SC Due to Inclement Weather - Birmingham Legion FC
- Monterey Bay Football Club Technical Staff Established for the 2026 Season - Monterey Bay FC
- OffSeason with High Performance Director José Marmojelo - New Mexico United
- Viggo Ortiz Permanently Transferred to Charlotte Independence - Charleston Battery
- Miami FC Signs Local Goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez to Multi-Year Professional Contract - Miami FC
- United Soccer League Announces Expanded Partnership with InProduction - USL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Birmingham Legion FC Stories
- Birmingham Legion FC Postpones Match against Nashville SC Due to Inclement Weather
- Club Reinforces Midfield with Signing of Seth Antwi Ahead of Nashville Preseason Friendly
- Birmingham Legion FC Sign Bryce Washington for 2026 USL Championship Season
- Birmingham Legion FC and Matt VanOekel Announce Veteran Goalkeeper's Retirement from Professional Soccer
- Birmingham Legion FC Welcomes Back Striker Ronaldo Damus