Birmingham Legion FC Postpones Match against Nashville SC Due to Inclement Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Due to inclement weather conditions, Birmingham Legion FC has postponed its scheduled match against Nashville SC originally set for Saturday January 31st 2026.

"The safety of our fans, players, and staff remains our top priority" said Club President, Nick Halll. "...after careful consideration, the club determined that postponing the match was the most appropriate decision"

Birmingham Legion FC and Nashville SC are currently working together to finalize a new date for the rescheduled match. Additional details will be shared as soon as they are confirmed.

All ticket holders will be contacted directly regarding their ticket options. Fans with questions are encouraged to reach out to their account representative.

We appreciate the understanding and continued support of our fans and look forward to seeing you on March 7 for our home opener at Protective Stadium.







