Birmingham Legion FC Adds Proven USL Goal Scorer Romario Williams

Published on February 11, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC today announced the signing of forward Romario Williams, adding a proven goal scorer and experienced professional presence to the club's roster, pending league and federation approval.

Williams, a Jamaican international, arrives in Birmingham having built a reputation across the USL as both a consistent scorer and a hard-working, team-first forward. Known for his professionalism and competitive mentality, Williams has built his career on relentless movement, physicality, and a willingness to do the work that helps teams win, whether that shows up on the scoresheet or not.

On the field, Williams has been one of the league's most productive and involved attacking players over the past two seasons. During the 2024 season, he averaged 3.51 shots and key passes per 90 minutes, ranking among the top 10 strikers in the league. He followed that performance in 2025 with 2.93 shots and key passes per 90 minutes, finishing 12th among USL strikers while continuing to play a major role in attacking build up and chance creation.

In addition to his attacking involvement, Williams delivered strong end product in 2025, recording 0.54 non-penalty goals and assists per 90 minutes. That ranked eighth among strikers in the USL and highlighted his ability to consistently influence matches in open play.

"Romario is a key addition to our attacking unit. He is a proven goal scorer in this league, and will add physical presence to our team," said Head Coach and Chief Soccer Officer Jay Heaps.

Williams is known for his explosive athleticism and ability to stretch opposing defenses, but his game has also evolved to include strong hold up play and the ability to connect attacking movements in tight spaces. His underlying metrics reflect that balance, including 5.91 dangerous passes per 90 minutes and 14 receptions in tight spaces per 90, demonstrating both creativity and comfort operating in congested attacking areas.

Off the field, Williams is known as a positive locker room presence and a player who leads through effort and consistency. His experience at both the club and international level brings valuable perspective to a Legion group focused on competing at the top of the league.

Williams' arrival adds speed, experience, and attacking depth to the Legion front line as the club continues preparations for the upcoming season.

Williams' arrival adds speed, experience, and attacking depth to the Legion front line as the club continues preparations for the upcoming season.







