The Somos Unidos Foundation & Impactful Partners Relaunch New Mexico TOPSoccer Program

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United, the Somos Unidos Foundation, Presbyterian Healthcare Services, New Mexico Youth Soccer, the Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network, and Kraemer Fields are excited to bring back TOPSoccer this Spring. This free program welcomes New Mexicans of all abilities to enjoy soccer. The six-week season starts March 15, 2026, and offers a fun, inclusive space for participants with intellectual, physical, and emotional disabilities, showing that soccer is for everyone.

The program takes place every Sunday from March 15 to April 26 at Kraemer Fields in Albuquerque. Athletes, buddies, and coaches will come together to play soccer, build confidence, and enjoy friendly competition in a supportive setting. The season wraps up on April 26 with the New Mexico United TOPSoccer Celebration, featuring fun activities for athletes and their families.

Each athlete will be matched with a trained volunteer "Buddy", typically an older neurotypical participant, who offers one-on-one support during the season. Buddies help players feel safe, involved, and supported, while building strong relationships that encourage growth both on and off the field.

Registration is now open for athletes, coaches, and buddies. Anyone interested in being a coach or Buddy will take a special training course to get ready for the TOPSoccer program.







