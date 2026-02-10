Tuscon Preseason Showcase Recap

February 10, 2026

New Mexico United News Release







New Mexico United wraps up a three-match preseason trip in Tucson with a 1-2 record, using the week to log important minutes, try different rotations, and continue preparing for the 2026 campaign.

United opened the 2026 Desert Showcase on February 3 against Louisville City FC, where the Black & Yellow fell 4-1. Greg Hurst provided the lone goal for United, as the club worked through early preseason rhythm against a high-level opponent.

Two days later, United responded with a 7-1 win over Vision FC, a talent identification and showcase team from France. From the opening whistle, the Black & Yellow controlled the tempo and put their attacking endeavors on full display. The scoring frenzy began in the ninth minute when a trialist found the back of the net off an assist from Niall Reid-Stephen, before the same trialist struck again just four minutes later. Ousman Jabang added to the tally in the 26th minute, powering home a header from another Niall delivery.

New Mexico didn't let up after the half, starting with Zico Bailey converting in the 51st minute, setting the stage for Greg Hurst, who calmly buried a penalty in the 64th before scoring again six minutes later. Dayonn Harris put the finishing touch on the night with a late goal, capping off a dominant attacking performance.

The Tucson trip concluded on February 8 with a 2-0 loss to Western Conference foe Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. In a physical, competitive matchup, United had opportunities but couldn't find the breakthrough.

Across the three matches, United scored eight goals while continuing to build chemistry ahead of the 2026 season.

What's Next:

The Black & Yellow return to New Mexico for its next preseason test, hosting Utah Valley University on Sunday, February 15 at 1 PM MT at Santa Ana Soccer Complex.

Tickets are available. Parking is $5 cash. Fans who show up without cash will be asked to turn around.







