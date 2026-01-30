New Mexico United Unveils Preseason Roster Ahead of Preseason Camp
Albuquerque, NM - (Tuesday, January 26, 2026) - New Mexico United today announced its preseason roster ahead of the club's training trip to Tucson, Arizona, where United will compete in the 2026 Desert Showcase. The roster combines returning core contributors with new additions as the club opens preseason preparations.
The Black & Yellow will depart for Tucson this weekend, where the squad will train, compete in preseason matches, and continue building momentum under Head Coach Dennis Sanchez. 2026 Preseason Roster
Goalkeepers
#13 Kris Shakes
#56 Raiko Arozarena
Defenders
#16 Will Seymore
#19 Zico Bailey
#15 Ousman Jabang
#3 Chris Gloster
#4 Kipp Keller
#27 Maliek Howell
Midfielders
#8 Marlon Vargas
#6 Gedion Zelalem
#21 Valentin Noël
#18 Sofiane Djeffal
Forwards
#5 Dayonn Harris
#10 Greg Hurst
#9 Justin Rennicks
#29 Luther Archimède
#17 Jake LaCava Technical Staff
Dennis Sanchez - Head Coach
Luke Sanford - First Team Assistant Coach
Armando Quezada - Director of Goalkeeping Efficiency
Daniel Bruce - First Team Assistant Coach
David Estrada - First Team Assistant Coach
Itamar Keinan - Sporting Director
Alex Mansfield - Director of Operations
Samer Mabrouk - Head Athletic Trainer
Jose Marmojelo - High Performance Director
Anthony Cassaro - First Team Analyst
New Mexico United will play the first of three preseason matches in Tucson on Feb. 3 against Louisville City FC at 12 p.m. New Mexico United Desert Showcase Schedule
Feb. 3 | 12 p.m. vs. Louisville City FC
Feb. 5 | 6 p.m. vs. Vision FC
Feb. 8 | 12 p.m. vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
The team will return to Albuquerque for its first home preseason match on Feb. 15 at 1 p.m., taking on Utah Valley University at Santa Ana Soccer Complex.
