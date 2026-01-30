New Mexico United Unveils Preseason Roster Ahead of Preseason Camp

Published on January 30, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - (Tuesday, January 26, 2026) - New Mexico United today announced its preseason roster ahead of the club's training trip to Tucson, Arizona, where United will compete in the 2026 Desert Showcase. The roster combines returning core contributors with new additions as the club opens preseason preparations.

The Black & Yellow will depart for Tucson this weekend, where the squad will train, compete in preseason matches, and continue building momentum under Head Coach Dennis Sanchez. 2026 Preseason Roster

Goalkeepers

#13 Kris Shakes

#56 Raiko Arozarena

Defenders

#16 Will Seymore

#19 Zico Bailey

#15 Ousman Jabang

#3 Chris Gloster

#4 Kipp Keller

#27 Maliek Howell

Midfielders

#8 Marlon Vargas

#6 Gedion Zelalem

#21 Valentin Noël

#18 Sofiane Djeffal

Forwards

#5 Dayonn Harris

#10 Greg Hurst

#9 Justin Rennicks

#29 Luther Archimède

#17 Jake LaCava Technical Staff

Dennis Sanchez - Head Coach

Luke Sanford - First Team Assistant Coach

Armando Quezada - Director of Goalkeeping Efficiency

Daniel Bruce - First Team Assistant Coach

David Estrada - First Team Assistant Coach

Itamar Keinan - Sporting Director

Alex Mansfield - Director of Operations

Samer Mabrouk - Head Athletic Trainer

Jose Marmojelo - High Performance Director

Anthony Cassaro - First Team Analyst

New Mexico United will play the first of three preseason matches in Tucson on Feb. 3 against Louisville City FC at 12 p.m. New Mexico United Desert Showcase Schedule

Feb. 3 | 12 p.m. vs. Louisville City FC

Feb. 5 | 6 p.m. vs. Vision FC

Feb. 8 | 12 p.m. vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

The team will return to Albuquerque for its first home preseason match on Feb. 15 at 1 p.m., taking on Utah Valley University at Santa Ana Soccer Complex.







