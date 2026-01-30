El Paso Locomotive FC Single Match Tickets for 2026 Available on Friday, February 6

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that single match tickets for the 2026 season presented by Speaking Rock Casino will be available for purchase to the general public on Friday, February 6 at 10 a.m. To purchase single match tickets, click here.

Below is the schedule for single match tickets going on sale:

Date Day of Week Time Description

LIVE NOW Single Match Ticket Waitlist

2/3/2026 Tuesday 10 a.m. Full Season Members

2/3/2026 Tuesday 2 p.m. Corporate Partners

2/4/2026 Wednesday 10 a.m. Mini Plan Season Members

2/5/2026 Thursday 10 a.m. Group Leaders

2/5/2026 Thursday 2 p.m. Single Match Ticket Waitlist Submissions

2/6/2026 Friday 10 a.m. Single Match Tickets on Sale to General Public

ADDITIONAL INFO

El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 7, 2026 hosting Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. To join the active single match ticket waiting list, click here.

For the best prices and priority seating for every Locomotive home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or calling (915) 235-GOAL.







