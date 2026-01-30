FC Tulsa Sign Defender Alonzo Clarke to First Professional Contract

FC Tulsa announced today the signing of defender Alonzo Clarke to a professional contract ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited to welcome Alonzo to FC Tulsa. We are adding a young, physical defender with good speed, great athleticism, and a strong head on his shoulders," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "We look forward to supporting Alonzo's development and to his contributions toward our goals this season."

Clarke, 22, attended North Carolina-based Davidson College, where he recorded 4,205 minutes across 58 appearances for the Wildcats between 2022 and 2025. The Windsor, Conn. native's defensive efforts in his senior year earned him a placement on the 2025 Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team after contributing to five clean sheets and leading the Wildcats to a six-game scoreless winning streak after returning from injury, the second-longest such streak in program history.

Outside of collegiate programming, Clarke spent three summers developing with USL League 2 pre-professional sides Vermont Green (2023), Long Island Rough Riders (2024), and Charlotte Independence II (2025).

FC Tulsa 2026 Roster (as of January 30, 2026):

Goalkeepers (2): Johan Peñaranda, Alex Tambakis

Defenders (8): Abdoulaye "AB" Cissoko, Delentz Pierre, Harvey St. Clair, Lamar Batista, Lucas Stauffer, Owen Damm, Ian Carlos Souza Daniel, Alonzo Clarke

Midfielders (5): Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Marcos Cerato, Raheem Somersall, Bailey Sparks

Forwards (5): Taylor Calheira, Stefan Lukić, Bruno Lapa, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar

FC Tulsa will kick off the 2026 USL Championship season on the road at Sacramento Republic FC on March 7 before returning to ONEOK Field the following week. Fans can secure their spots early to FC Tulsa's Home Opener on March 14, 2026, against San Antonio FC with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership, which are available now at www.fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.







