FC Tulsa Welcomes Gabriel Zapponi as Assistant Coach

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







Tulsa, Okla. - FC Tulsa announced today the addition of Gabriel Zapponi as Assistant Coach, bringing a global player background, a decade of coaching and performance experience, and a meaningful return to Oklahoma.

Zapponi, a Brazilian-born coach originally from Rio de Janeiro, returns to the state where his American soccer journey first took shape. He previously competed as a student-athlete at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College before launching a coaching career that has spanned collegiate soccer, USL League Two, NASL, and the USL Championship.

Most recently, Zapponi spent four seasons with Indy Eleven, serving as Assistant Coach and Director of Sports Performance. In addition to his work with the professional side, he played a key role in the club's academy pathway, including leading the U-20 team to an undefeated conference title in 2023. His professional résumé also includes impactful tenures with El Paso Locomotive FC, Jacksonville Armada FC, and Nona FC, contributing to multiple playoff runs and conference final appearances.

Before transitioning into coaching, Zapponi developed through the youth academy of Fluminense Futebol Clube, one of Brazil's most respected first-division clubs, where he spent seven formative years. He later continued his playing career in the United States, competing at NEO and with the UCF Knights men's soccer, while earning a bachelor's degree in Sports and Exercise Science and a master's degree in Leadership and Organizational Development.

"I am grateful for the trust and opportunity that Luke, Caleb, and ownership have given me to return to Oklahoma which is a state that has played a meaningful role in my journey," said Zapponi. "I first came here as a student-athlete, and now I return as a coach with experience I'm proud of and a strong belief in what this club and this city can be. FC Tulsa's commitment to work ethic, development, and community aligns deeply with who I am."

Zapponi joins FC Tulsa as the club continues to build on recent momentum and reinforce the Tulsa Standard bringing a proven, performance-driven approach and a deep understanding of what it takes to compete.







