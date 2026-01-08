Allison Pantuso, Taylor Aylmer Receive December Team of the Month Honors
Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington Sporting Club News Release
TAMPA, Fla. - The Gainbridge Super League announced its December 2025 Team of the Month Thursday, a squad featuring two Lexington SC standouts. Defender Allison Pantuso was named to the Starting XI and Taylor Aylmer was named to the bench.
Pantuso started all three matches for LSC in December, extending her ironwoman streak to 3,690 consecutive regular-season minutes - a category in which she ranks third in all time. She won 11 of 15 attempted tackles, made six clearances and won 23 of 29 attempted duels.
The center-back also stood out offensively, creating three scoring chances and bagging her second goal of the season Dec. 20 at Dallas Trinity FC.
Aylmer's month also consisted of three starts and all 270 minutes played. She tallied her first goal of the season Dec. 13 vs. DC Power FC, a screamer currently nominated for the league's Goal of the Month.
The captain won five of her six tackle attempts, logged four interceptions and won 14 of 18 duels.
The Team of the Month awards mark the first of the season for Pantuso and the second consecutive nod for Aylmer.
2025/26 Team of the Month Recognitions
September
Catherine Barry
Addie McCain
Kat Asman (bench)
October
Sarah Griffith
Hannah Sharts
Addie McCain (bench)
Kat Asman (bench)
November
Masaki Hemmi (Coach)
McKenzie Weinert
Taylor Aylmer
December
Allison Pantuso
Taylor Aylmer (bench)
