Phoenix Rising Acquires Forward Juan Carvajal

Published on January 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has agreed to terms with Millonarios FC for the permanent transfer of forward Juan Carvajal, pending league and federation approval. The 22-year-old Colombian marks the club's second attacking acquisition of the offseason.

A native of Bogotá, Rising marks Carvajal's second-ever club. The forward joined the Millonarios academy setup in 2015 where he later made his First Team debut in 2023 and played a role in a squad that won the Superliga de Colombia in 2024.

"(Carvajal) is a player with untapped potential," Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah said. "Having played for Millonarios in the top flight in Colombia, we got a striker who is hungry to score goals."

Carvajal made seven goal contributions (4G, 3A) in 30 appearances between 2023-25, including in the Copa Libertadores, where he scored the go-ahead goal against CD Palestino in May 2024.

"I have had the opportunity to play in some of the most important tournaments in South America, including the Copa Libertadores where I even scored a goal," Carvajal said. "I hope to contribute everywhere I can on the field, but most importantly score many goals."

On the international stage, Carvajal represents Colombia, most recently receiving a call-up to join the U-20 team in preparation of the 2023 CONMEBOL South American U-20 Championship.

Juan Carvajal: By the Numbers

-Developed in Millonarios youth system, joining the club's academy in 2015.

-Made first-team debut against Alianza Petrolera (July 2023).

-Scored his first professional goal in the quarterfinals of the Copa Colombia against Alianza Petrolera (Oct. 2023).

-Part of Millonarios team that won the 2024 Superliga de Colombia.

-Made seven goal contributions (4G, 3A) in 30 appearances for Millonarios.

-Netted in the Copa Libertadores against CD Palestino (May 2024).

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC agrees to terms with Millonarios FC for the permanent transfer of forward Juan Carvajal, pending league and federation approval.

Name: Juan Carvajal

Pronunciation: hwan car-va-haul

Position: Forward

DOB: July 23, 2003 (22)

Birthplace: Bogotá, Colombia

Former Club: Millonarios FC (Colombia)

Height: 6-2

Weight: 161

2026 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (As of Jan. 8, 2026):

-Goalkeepers (1): Patrick Rakovsky

-Defenders (5): Collin Smith, Rafael Czichos, Daniel Flores, Luke Biasi, Adrian Pelayo

-Midfielders (4): Jean-Eric Moursou, JP Scearce, Hope Avayevu, Jamison Ping

-Forwards (7): Ihsan Sacko, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera, Charlie Dennis, Gunnar Studenhofft, Juan Carvajal







