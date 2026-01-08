Dwayne Atkinson Called up to Jamaica Men's National Team for Upcoming Friendly vs. Grenada

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that midfielder Dwayne Atkinson has been called up to the Jamaican Football Federation Men's National Team for its upcoming friendly against Grenada on Jan. 18. The Reggae Boyz will take on Grenada as part of a preparation camp for their 2026 FIFA World Cup Play-Off Tournament in March, where they will face New Caledonia to keep their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification hopes alive. Atkinson is the third active RIFC player to receive a senior international call-up, and the first player to do so in 2026.

Atkinson has made six prior appearances for the Jamaican National Team in his international career. He most recently made his first-ever start for The Reggae Boyz in their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup Group C win over Guadeloupe on June 20, 2025, representing one of just five domestic Jamaican players to feature in the country's 2025 Gold Cup squad.

Since signing for Rhode Island FC on Aug. 7, 2025, Atkinson has made 12 appearances across all competitions for the Ocean State club, scoring one goal in 359 minutes. He memorably scored the lone goal in RIFC's USL Cup Quarterfinal win vs. Birmingham Legion FC on Aug. 20, 2025, scoring his first RIFC goal in just his second appearance for the club to give the Ocean State club its first-ever cup win at home.

