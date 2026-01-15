Rhode Island FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Will Meyer for 2026 Season
Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Rhode Island FC News Release
PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has re-signed goalkeeper Will Meyer for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The 27-year-old Cleveland, Ohio native will return to RIFC for a second season after initially signing with the club ahead of the 2025 campaign.
Meyer signed for Rhode Island FC on Feb. 10, 2025, after spending two seasons in MLS Next Pro. His professional career began when he was selected with the 10th pick of the second round in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft by Nashville SC. After moving to the New York Red Bulls, he made his professional debut on August 21, 2023, for the club's MLS Next Pro Reserve side, making four saves in a 4-2 win over Atlanta United 2. He made two appearances for Red Bulls II in 2023 before moving to New York City FC II in 2024, where he logged a career-high 702 minutes in 10 appearances for the MLS Next Pro side, keeping the first two clean sheets of his professional career.
Collegiately, Meyer split five seasons at the University of Louisville (2017-2019) and the University of Akron (2020-2021). At Akron, Meyer appeared in 27 matches for the Zips with eight clean sheets across his first two seasons, including a stretch of three consecutive shutouts in 2021. After starting all 18 games and making 45 saves en route to posting a 1.06 goals against average with six shutouts during his senior season in 2021, Meyer earned a MAC Player of the Week selection and First-Team All-Ohio honors. Prior to joining Akron, Meyer appeared in 15 matches for the University of Louisville, making 13 starts and keeping nine shutouts.
RIFC now has 23 players under contract for the 2026 season:
2026 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:
GOALKEEPERS (2): 1-Koke Vegas, 13-Will Meyer, 29-Jacob Castro
DEFENDERS (9): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 6-Aimé Mabika, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 32-Hamady Diop
MIDFIELDERS (6): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 10-Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson
FORWARDS (4): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 27-Mathieu Ndongo
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 15, 2026
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce Kickoff Times for 2026 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rhode Island FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Will Meyer for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Riverhounds Release 2026 Preseason Schedule - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Athletic Thanks Kyle Edwards for Three Historic Seasons - Hartford Athletic
- Indy Eleven 2026 Kickoff Times Announced - Indy Eleven
- Game Times Set for LouCity's 2026 Season - Louisville City FC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Announce Kickoff Times for 2026 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Republic FC Bolsters Frontline with Addition of Striker Kyle Edwards - Sacramento Republic FC
- LSC Announces Match Times for 2026 USL Championship, Prinx Tires USL Cup Contests - Lexington Sporting Club
- Rhode Island FC Announces Kickoff Times for 2026 USL Championship Season - Rhode Island FC
- Rowdies Welcome Ladule Lako LoSarah & Andrew Fox to Technical Staff - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- OKC Soccer Stadium to Feature Closest Supporter Section in Global Soccer with on the Pitch Fan Experience - OKC Energy FC
- Boston Legacy FC, Centreville Bank Stadium Announce 2026 Schedule - Rhode Island FC
- Indy Eleven Signs Midfielder Noble Okello - Indy Eleven
- League Champion Sean Suber Added to Battery Defensive Corps on Multi-Year Deal - Charleston Battery
- Brooklyn FC Signs Tommy McNamara - Brooklyn FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rhode Island FC Stories
- Rhode Island FC Re-Signs Goalkeeper Will Meyer for 2026 Season
- Rhode Island FC Announces Kickoff Times for 2026 USL Championship Season
- Boston Legacy FC, Centreville Bank Stadium Announce 2026 Schedule
- Premier Lacrosse League, Women's Lacrosse League Announce 2026 Games, Inaugural WLL Opening Weekend at Centreville Bank Stadium
- Rhode Island FC Adds Midfielder Agustín "Pity" Rodríguez on Loan for 2026 Season