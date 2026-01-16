Switchbacks FC Player Khori Bennett Called up for International Play
Published on January 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announces that forward Khori Bennett has been called up to represent the Jamaican National Team for an upcoming international friendly.
Bennett has been a consistent attacking presence across the USL Championship, recording 20 goals in 55 appearances while logging 3,042 minutes of action. His sustained performances at the club level, most notably with Las Vegas Lights FC and Sacramento Republic FC, have earned him recognition on the international stage.
Bennett previously received his first senior national team call-up in 2024, when he was selected for Jamaica's squad for the second leg of the CONCACAF Nations League Quarterfinals, where he was named to the matchday roster against the United States.
The forward has now earned another call-up and will have the opportunity to feature as Jamaica travels to Mexico to face Grenada on January 18.
