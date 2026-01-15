Republic FC Bolsters Frontline with Addition of Striker Kyle Edwards

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sacramento Republic FC today announced that the Club has acquired forward Kyle Edwards from Hartford Athletic via transfer. Edwards has also signed a new contract with Republic FC and will be added to the team's roster pending league and federation approval.

"Kyle is a proven goalscorer in our league who has shown he can make an impact when he steps on the pitch," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "We're looking forward to bringing him on board and introducing him to our incredible fanbase."

Edwards added, "I'm grateful for the opportunity to represent this amazing club and I can't wait to get started."

Edwards comes to the Indomitable City following a three-season stint in Hartford. His breakout came in 2025, when he led Athletic with 12 goals - a new club single-season record - while setting a league record with eight goals as a substitute. His strike rate of 0.95 goals per 90 minutes was the best mark by a player with at least 10 goals since 2020, earning him three Team of the Week selections. He also added three assists to help Hartford win its first trophy in the club's history.

The 28-year-old forward was drafted 86th overall in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft by Houston Dynamo FC and spent his first two seasons with Rio Grande Valley FC, Dynamo's reserve side in USL Championship. With RGV, he recorded six goals and two assists in 25 appearances. In 2022, he joined MLS NEXT Pro side Houston Dynamo 2 and in 13 appearances scored five goals and two assists. He also previously featured for USL League Two side Brazos Valley Cavalry FC in 2019 when he claimed a share of the Golden Boot with 14 goals.

Edwards' college career took him to Ranger College and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Across his four seasons, he amassed 51 goals in 57 appearances.

On the international stage, Edwards has been a regular on the roster for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Football Team, making over 30 appearances and adding six goals.

