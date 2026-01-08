Former Club Captain Jeremy Hall Named Head Coach for U-18 USMNT

From the pitch at Heart Health Park to the national stage: U.S. Soccer announced yesterday the hiring of Jeremy Hall as the full-time head coach of the U.S. U-18 Men's National Team.

A fan favorite among longtime Republic FC fans, Hall featured for the Indomitable Club from 2016 to 2018. He first came to Sacramento on loan from Tampa Bay midway through the 2016 campaign before signing a new contract with the club the following year. A team captain during the 2017 and 2018 campaigns, Hall helped Republic FC reach the postseason in all three seasons of his tenure and helped the team pull off its first-ever Open Cup upsets over MLS sides Real Salt Lake in 2017 and Seattle Sounders in 2018.

After the conclusion of his 10-year playing career, Hall began to build up his coaching resume. He got his start with the Toronto FC Academy before moving over to Minnesota United 2 as an assistant coach for MLS NEXT Pro's inaugural season in 2022. In 2024, he was elevated to Head Coach for MNUFC2 and helped the team reach its first-ever postseason berth in 2025.

While this is Hall's first stint in coaching for the U.S. Men's National Team, he boasts plenty of experience as a player on the international stage. He previously featured for the U.S. in the 2005 FIFA U-17 World Cup before earning additional call ups at the U-18 and U-20 levels. During his time with Republic FC, he made his senior debut for the Puerto Rico National Team in a friendly against the United States, and would go on to feature for Puerto Rico in qualifiers for the Caribbean Cup and CONCACAF Nations League.

With this appointment, Hall joins an elite group of individuals with ties to Republic FC who have received the call to step up to National Team programs. The list includes current Academy Director Eder Quintanilla, who joined the U.S. U-17 Team for an international tournament in 2022, and former Academy Coach and 2014 Captain Ivan Mirkovic who joined the U-15 National Team as a performance analyst in 2022. In 2024, former U-14 Academy Coach Mikey Varas was tapped as the interim Head Coach for the U.S. Men's National Team.







