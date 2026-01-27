Republic FC to Host El Farolito in First Round of U.S. Open Cup

Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Earlier today, U.S. Soccer announced the matchups and hosts for the 2026 U.S. Open Cup First Round. For the second year in a row, Republic FC is set to host amateur side El Farolito FC. The two tournament notables are slated to face off at Heart Health Park on Wednesday, March 18 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m.

Single game tickets for the match, as well as the entire 2026 season, will go on sale to the public on Thursday, February 5. Season ticket members will have access to an exclusive discount for the March 18 match in the coming weeks.

As one of the top finishers in USL Championship last season, Republic FC has qualified for the 111th edition of the Open Cup, which features 80 teams from Major Soccer, USL Championship, USL League One, MLS NEXT Pro, and various amateur leagues.

The Indomitable Club has participated in every tournament held since its inaugural season and remains the only second-division team to reach the National Championship Final since 2008 after defeating three MLS sides in the 2022 tournament. It has become one of the most respected lower division teams in the Open Cup. The club's 23 tournament wins are the most by any team in the competition since 2014.

San Francisco-based El Farolito has become an Open Cup household name in its own right. Affectionately known as "The Burrito Boys," the amateur team has been the Open Division's top finisher in 2023 and 2024 - and previously won the Open Cup in 1993 before the introduction of Major League Soccer clubs.

Republic FC and El Farolito previously faced off in the Third Round of last year's Open Cup, when Sacramento came away with a 1-0 victory to advance to Round of 32 for the ninth time in club history.

Sacramento Republic FC will open the 2026 season at home on March 7 when the Indomitable Club hosts Western Conference Champion FC Tulsa. Kickoff for the 13th season is set for 7:00 p.m. at Heart Health Park and fans can secure their seat for the entire 2026 season by becoming a member today. Groups can also select their seats for the match with a custom package. For more information visit SacRepublicFC.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.