Phoenix Rising to Host San Ramon FC in First Round of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC will host San Ramon FC in the first round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, U.S. Soccer announced today. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. MST on March 17 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.

San Ramon FC is one of 16 amateur sides to make the tournament, securing its spot via the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Tournament in November 2025. It marks the Bay Area side's first-ever appearance in the competition.

Rising qualified for the tournament as one of 17 USL Championship teams selected for the competition. Last season, it defeated eventual USL Championship runners-up FC Tulsa in penalties to advance to the Round of 32, where it took MLS side Houston Dynamo FC to added time.

The club is 8-8-3 all-time in Open Cup play, first taking part in the competition in 2014. Notably, the club has won at least one match in each of its last two Open Cup runs, advancing to the Round of 32 in 2025 and Round of 16 in 2024.

The Open Cup match will create an early-season three-match homestand for Rising, which is scheduled to play regular-season home matches against Orange County SC (March 14) and Oakland Roots SC (March 21).

All 32 First Round matchups will be streamed live, as CBS Sports returns as the multi-media rights partner for the 2026 competition. Matches not airing on CBS Sports platforms will be carried live on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel.

Tickets for the club's first match in the 2026 U.S. Open Cup will be available for purchase at a later date at phxrisingfc.com/tickets.

2026 LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP SCHEDULE

First Round: vs. San Ramon FC | 7:00 p.m. MST, March 17 (Phoenix Rising Stadium)

Second Round: Tuesday, March 31 - Wednesday, April 1

Round of 32: Tuesday, April 14 - Wednesday, April 15

Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29

Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20

Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16

Final: Wednesday, October 21

2026 USL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS (ENTERING FIRST ROUND)

Charleston Battery

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Detroit City FC

El Paso Locomotive FC

FC Tulsa

Hartford Athletic

Indy Eleven

Lexington SC

Loudoun United FC

Louisville City FC

New Mexico United

Orange County SC

Phoenix Rising FC

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Rhode Island FC

Sacramento Republic FC

San Antonio FC

2026 MLS TEAMS (ENTERING ROUND OF 32)

Atlanta United

Austin FC

Charlotte FC

Chicago Fire FC

Colorado Rapids

Columbus Crew

D.C. United

Houston Dynamo FC

Minnesota United FC

New England Revolution

New York City FC

Orlando City SC

Red Bull New York

San Jose Earthquakes

St. Louis CITY SC

Sporting Kansas City







