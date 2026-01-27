Phoenix Rising to Host San Ramon FC in First Round of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup
Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC will host San Ramon FC in the first round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, U.S. Soccer announced today. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 p.m. MST on March 17 at Phoenix Rising Stadium.
San Ramon FC is one of 16 amateur sides to make the tournament, securing its spot via the 2026 U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Tournament in November 2025. It marks the Bay Area side's first-ever appearance in the competition.
Rising qualified for the tournament as one of 17 USL Championship teams selected for the competition. Last season, it defeated eventual USL Championship runners-up FC Tulsa in penalties to advance to the Round of 32, where it took MLS side Houston Dynamo FC to added time.
The club is 8-8-3 all-time in Open Cup play, first taking part in the competition in 2014. Notably, the club has won at least one match in each of its last two Open Cup runs, advancing to the Round of 32 in 2025 and Round of 16 in 2024.
The Open Cup match will create an early-season three-match homestand for Rising, which is scheduled to play regular-season home matches against Orange County SC (March 14) and Oakland Roots SC (March 21).
All 32 First Round matchups will be streamed live, as CBS Sports returns as the multi-media rights partner for the 2026 competition. Matches not airing on CBS Sports platforms will be carried live on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel.
Tickets for the club's first match in the 2026 U.S. Open Cup will be available for purchase at a later date at phxrisingfc.com/tickets.
2026 LAMAR HUNT U.S. OPEN CUP SCHEDULE
First Round: vs. San Ramon FC | 7:00 p.m. MST, March 17 (Phoenix Rising Stadium)
Second Round: Tuesday, March 31 - Wednesday, April 1
Round of 32: Tuesday, April 14 - Wednesday, April 15
Round of 16: Tuesday, April 28 - Wednesday, April 29
Quarterfinals: Tuesday, May 19 - Wednesday, May 20
Semifinals: Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Wednesday, Sept. 16
Final: Wednesday, October 21
2026 USL CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS (ENTERING FIRST ROUND)
Charleston Battery
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Detroit City FC
El Paso Locomotive FC
FC Tulsa
Hartford Athletic
Indy Eleven
Lexington SC
Loudoun United FC
Louisville City FC
New Mexico United
Orange County SC
Phoenix Rising FC
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
Rhode Island FC
Sacramento Republic FC
San Antonio FC
2026 MLS TEAMS (ENTERING ROUND OF 32)
Atlanta United
Austin FC
Charlotte FC
Chicago Fire FC
Colorado Rapids
Columbus Crew
D.C. United
Houston Dynamo FC
Minnesota United FC
New England Revolution
New York City FC
Orlando City SC
Red Bull New York
San Jose Earthquakes
St. Louis CITY SC
Sporting Kansas City
