Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Aleksandar Vukovic to Multi-Year Contract

Published on January 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has signed Serbian defender Aleksandar Vukovic to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

Born in Nova Pazova, Serbia, Vukovic moved to the United States at the age of 20 to play college soccer. The defender recorded 10 goal contributions (6G, 4A) in 84 appearances (68 starts) across four different schools.

"(Vukovic) is an ambitious player with strong determination, passion and hunger for the game," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "I love his mentality and I'm looking forward to seeing him in our environment, bringing the intensity every day."

A decorated college athlete, Vukovic helped University of California Riverside secure its second-ever Big West Conference postseason title, going on to earn 2022 First-Team All-Big West honors. Additionally, the defender played a significant role on a Marshall University team that reached the 2024 NCAA Division 1 men's soccer championship match.

Drafted by RSL in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft following the national title run, Vukovic elected to return for one more season of college soccer, playing his graduate season at Duke University.

"I take pride in organizing the back line, winning duels and sacrificing everything for my team," Vukovic said. "Above all, I want to be someone my teammates can rely on every time I step onto the field."

Aleksandar Vukovic: By the Numbers

-Selected by Real Salt Lake in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft.

-Attended Duke University for his graduate season in 2025, appearing in 14 matches (14 starts).

-Played 941 minutes, appearing in 21 matches (10 starts) at Marshall University as a senior, leading the Herd to the NCAA Championship match (2024).

-Made 31 appearances (27 starts) in two seasons at University of California Riverside, where he earned 2022 First Team All-Big West honors (2022-23).

-Began his playing career at LSU-Eunice, starting in 17 of 18 matches (2021).

-Born and raised in Serbia, moving to the United States to play soccer at 19 years old.

-Attended Zemunska Gimnazija (Belgrade, Serbia).

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC signs Serbian defender Aleksandar Vukovic to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

Name: Aleksandar Vukovic

Pronunciation: A-lex-an-der VOO-ko-vich

Position: Defender

DOB: March 17, 2001 (24)

Birthplace: Nova Pazova, Serbia

Former Club: Duke University (NCAA)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 210

2026 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (As of Jan. 21, 2026):

-Goalkeepers (1): Patrick Rakovsky

-Defenders (7): Collin Smith, Rafael Czichos, Daniel Flores, Pape Mar Boye, Aleksandar Vukovic, Luke Biasi, Adrian Pelayo

-Midfielders (5): Jean-Eric Moursou, JP Scearce, Hope Avayevu, Jamison Ping, Diego Gomez

-Forwards (7): Ihsan Sacko, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera, Charlie Dennis, Gunnar Studenhofft, Juan Carvajal







