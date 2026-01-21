Oakland Roots SC Unveil 2026 Theme Nights and Kickoff Times

Published on January 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland Roots Sports Club today announced all game kickoff times and theme nights for home games in the 2026 season. Join us at the historic Oakland Coliseum to celebrate Oakland sports and a new season of Oakland Roots soccer. As always kickoff times and dates are subject to change.

As is tradition at all Roots games, supporters can look forward to a vibrant blend of live performances, entertainment, and purpose-driven events and activations throughout the season. Games are about more than high level professional soccer - they are an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate Oakland, our roots, and the city's rich diversity in the heart of The Town.

Oakland Fútbol is for EVERYONE, and EVERYONE is welcome in Oakland. Fans can look forward to a diverse array of themes and celebrations, from Oakland Pride Night to AAPI Night and Conoce Tus Raíces, to honoring educators and community heroes, there's something for EVERYONE.

Check out the theme nights schedule and times below for more information. Kickoff times are set for a variety of times to best accommodate every fan's varying schedules and activities. Please look closely at kickoff times as they vary from 12PM, 5PM and 7PM Pacific Time.

'Coliseum Home Opener' - 7PM, Saturday, 3/14 vs. New Mexico United

Fireworks! Celebrate Oakland Roots SC's 8th season and 6th in the USL Championship. Includes special in-game performances and more.

'Kids Night Out' 5PM Saturday, 3/28 vs. Orange County SC

Oakland Roots take on Southern California rivals with an earlier kickoff for all the kids and families.

"Rooted in Rising. Women's Empowerment Night" - 7PM, Saturday, 4/18 vs. FC Tulsa

Celebrate Women's Empowerment Night at Oakland Roots-honoring the leaders, innovators, and changemakers driving impact across sports business and shaping the future of the game on and off the field.

'Earth Day Celebration' - 7PM, Wednesday, 4/22 vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

Celebrate Keep Oakland Beautiful Night with Oakland Roots-highlighting sustainability, community pride and collective action to protect, preserve, and care for The Town. Take BART, AC Transit, Capitol Corridor or ride your bike to the game.

'AAPI Heritage' Night - 7PM, Saturday, 5/9 vs. El Paso Locomotive FC

Celebrate AAPI Night at Oakland Roots-honoring the rich cultures, stories, and contributions of the East Bay's diverse Asian communities helping shape our club, our region, and our future.

'Hometown Heroes' Night - 5PM, Saturday, 5/16 vs. Sacramento Republic (Cup Game)

Celebrating our first responders, teachers, nurses, local businesses and community leaders.

5PM, Saturday 5/30 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Oakland Roots host 2024 USL League Champions at the Oakland Coliseum.

'Juneteenth' - 7PM, Saturday 6/13 vs. Miami FC

Juneteenth is a day to celebrate resilience, focusing on Black history, freedom, bold futures and the ongoing efforts for equality. Join us for African music and festivities.

'STEAM DAY' - 12 PM, Wednesday 6/17 vs Birmingham Legion

Week Day, Day Game. Welcoming companies and kids for a mid day get away celebrating Science, Technology, Education, Arts and Math.

'World Wide Roots' - 12PM, Saturday 7/11 vs. Spokane Velocity (Cup Game)

It's time for the World Game. Time to celebrate our diversity and show off our International Roots.

'KPOP' Night - 7PM, Saturday 7/25 vs. Sacramento Republic FC

The biggest musical style sensation of the times is heading to the Coliseum.

'Super Hyphy Night' - 7PM, Saturday 8/1 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC

Come get Super Duper Hyphy with us for a night of Bay Area vibes and energy.

7PM, Saturday 8/15 vs. Monterey Bay FC

Oakland Roots host local rivals in a late season clash.

'Show Up! Back to School' Night - 5PM, Saturday 8/29 vs. Orange County SC

Oakland Roots will host a back-to-school celebration for local school districts, including OUSD and local colleges. Promotions support our ongoing partnership with OUSD on the 'Show UP!' campaign promoting attendance in schools.

'PRIDE Night' - 7PM, Saturday 9/12 vs. Lexington SC

Celebrate Pride Night at Oakland Roots-honoring love, identity, and the LGBTQ+ community, uplifting inclusion, visibility, and belonging on and off the pitch.

'Conoce Tus Raices' - 7PM, Saturday 9/26 vs. Phenix Rising FC

Celebrate Conoce Tus Raíces (Know Your Roots) Night with Oakland Roots-honoring the heritage, histories, and contributions of Latin and Mexican communities that shape our club and the East Bay.Celebrate with música y cultura.

'Fam Appreciation' Night presented by Anthem Blue Cross - 7PM, Saturday 10/10 vs. San Antonio FC

Fireworks! We wouldn't be here without all the love and support. 'Fam Appreciation' Night celebrates the best supporters in the league-The Fam!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.