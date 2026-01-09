Oakland Roots Sports Club Sign Defender Mark Fisher
Published on January 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Oakland Roots News Release
Oakland Roots SC have added 25-year-old defender Mark Fisher ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The Stanford alumnus most recently played with Toronto FC and Toronto FC II across MLS and MLS NEXT Pro.
"Mark is an incredibly blue-collar, competitive, high-engine, and versatile player who is a perfect fit for our 2026 Oakland Roots team," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "With strong local ties through his time at Stanford, he brings an added connection to the community. We're excited to welcome him and looking forward to working with him."
The Calgary, Alberta native made 39 appearances across two seasons with Toronto FC II in MLS NEXT Pro, while also being part of the first team.
