MBFC Signs 19-Year-Old Mexican Youth International GK Fernando Delgado

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has signed 19-year-old goalkeeper Fernando Delgado to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval. A rising prospect out of the Real Salt Lake Academy, Delgado has already represented the Mexican Youth National Team on multiple occasions and helped El Tri win the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship in 2023.

"I'm very excited to be joining Monterey Bay next season," said Delgado. "After speaking with Oliver and all of the coaching staff, it was a no-brainer really. We really enjoy how the club is being run and the project that the club is seeing through right now. As I prepare for the next Olympic cycle with the Mexican National Team, my family, agents, and I all believe that going to Monterey Bay is the best fit for me."

Having joined the Real Salt Lake Academy in 2020, Delgado made history as the youngest goalkeeper to ever appear in a USL Championship match when he debuted for Real Monarchs SLC at just 15 years old in October 2021. Delgado also played a crucial role in the RSL U-15's lifting the first-ever MLS NEXT Cup trophy earlier that summer, putting on a clinic between the pipes in a 2-0 win in the championship match against the Philadelphia Union U-15's. Internationally, Delgado has also represented Mexico at the youth level. In addition to helping raise the trophy in the 2023 Concacaf U-17 Championship, he was later selected for Mexico's youth squad at the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia.

"Fernando is a young goalkeeper who's come through the Salt Lake Academy, and he's already taken an important step in his development by transitioning into the USL Championship with Birmingham Legion FC," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "What really stands out to us is his ability to play with his feet, which is extremely important for the way we want to play and build out of the back. On top of that, he shows a strong presence and confidence in commanding his goal, which speaks to his maturity and upside. He will continue to grow as a player in our environment & I look forward to that process."

Delgado spent the 2025 campaign in USL Championship with Birmingham Legion FC. The Phoenix, Arizona native originally joined Legion FC on loan from Real Monarchs in April 2024, where he made two starts in league play and one start in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup before returning to the Monarchs in May to finish out the year with 10 starts in MLS NEXT Pro. Then ahead of the 2025 campaign, Delgado rejoined Birmingham on a permanent deal, going on to record two clean sheets in 11 starts. Now, the young goalkeeper arrives in Seaside ready to take the next step in his career.

"I've heard nothing but great things about Monterey Bay from former teammates and current friends I have at the club," Delgado continued. "I am super excited to be moving to such a beautiful area and to be playing in such a good environment and can't wait to compete for a title here. Some personal goals that I have are to compete for the league's Young Player of the Year award and of course to help the club win its first trophy."

NAME: Fernando Delgado

POSITION: Goalkeeper

AGE: 19

HEIGHT: 6'1

DATE OF BIRTH: July 25, 2006

HOMETOWN: Phoenix, Arizona

NATIONALITY: United States, Mexico

PREVIOUS CLUB: Birmingham Legion FC

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has signed Fernando Delgado to a multi-year contract on January 9, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of January 9 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers: Fernando Delgado

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Ethan Bryant, Facundo Canete, Johnny Klein, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







