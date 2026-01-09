MBFC Acquires Midfielder Facundo Canete from Carolina Core FC

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) announces today that the club has acquired Argentinian midfielder Facundo Canete via transfer from MLS NEXT Pro side Carolina Core FC, pending league and federation approval.

"Coming to Monterey Bay is the right step for me at this point in my career," explained Canete. "I was looking for a club with a clear project, ambition, and an environment where I can keep growing as a player. I've heard great things about the Monterey area, the fans, and the vibe around the club. I'm excited to get started, meet everyone, and enjoy this new chapter. My goal is to be consistent, help the team on and off the field, and keep improving my game. I want to bring intensity and quality every day. As a team, the goal is to compete at a high level, push for the playoffs, and build something special together."

Canete, 25, joins Monterey Bay after spending the previous two seasons with Carolina Core FC in MLS NEXT Pro. While in Carolina, Canete started all 53 of his matches for the club and tallied 20 goals and 12 assists in 4,557 minutes. In his first season with the club in 2024, Canete led the team in goals scored with 11. Overall, he recorded 43 shots on target and maintained an impressive 84% passing accuracy in his tenure with Core FC.

"I'm happy to welcome Facundo to our club," said Monterey Bay FC Head Coach Jordan Stewart. "From the first time you watch him his energy and work ethic jump off the page. He competes every minute of every game and brings an edge that raises the level of the group. He's a player who's willing to do the hard work for the team, both with and without the ball, and that mentality is a big part of who we want to be. With the talent he has, we're hopeful he can bring the same type of goal contributions he showed in MLS NEXT Pro and continue to grow within our environment. I believe he has the tools to make a real impact for us, and I'm looking forward to seeing him push himself and our team forward."

Prior to his stint with Carolina, Canete played in USL League Two with the Florida Elite Soccer Academy in 2021 where he recorded a goal in 321 minutes and helped the club to a third-place finish in the Southeast division. Canete then spent the 2022 season with National Independent Soccer Association (NISA) side, Valley United FC.

NAME: Facundo Canete

POSITION: Midfielder

AGE: 25

DATE OF BIRTH: February 22, 2000

NATIONALITY: Argentina

PREVIOUS CLUB: Carolina Core FC

TRANSACTION: Monterey Bay has acquired Facundo Canete via transfer from Carolina Core FC on January 9, 2026.

The current roster heading into the 2026 season as of January 9 is listed alphabetically as follows:

Goalkeepers:

Defenders: Kelsey Egwu, Joel Garcia Jr., Nico Gordon, Stuart Ritchie

Midfielders: Eduardo Blancas, Ethan Bryant, Facundo Canete, Johnny Klein, Adrian Rebollar

Forwards: Wesley Leggett, Youssou Ndiaye, Ilijah Paul







