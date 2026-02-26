Monterey Bay FC, Salinas Soccer Femenil and Cosmos F.C. Form New Soccer Alliance Benefiting the Local Community

Published on February 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC), Salinas Soccer Femenil and Cosmos Femenil F.C. announce today a new affiliation to combine resources that will nurture the future of soccer in the community of Monterey. This will enhance the MBFC W team while expanding opportunities for female athletes locally.

The new collaboration brings together three organizations committed to developing local talent, providing and strengthening pathways to higher levels of competition, and investing in the long-term growth of the women's game on the Central Coast.

"Monterey Bay FC, Salinas Soccer Femenil and Cosmos Femenil F.C. all share the same commitment of growing the game and expanding opportunities for young female athletes in our region," said Oliver Wyss, Chairman and Chief Soccer Office at Monterey Bay FC. "By working together, we can exchange best practices, strengthen player development pathways and build a unified soccer community. Through collaboration and mentorship, we aim to inspire the next generation of players and create lasting support for the women's game throughout the Central Coast."

Monterey Bay FC will collaborate closely with Salinas Soccer Femenil and Cosmos Femenil F.C. to identify and develop emerging talent starting with a open and free try-out that will take place on March 8th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex. This first try-out will help construct the foundation for the Monterey Bay FC W club leading into the inaugural 2026 season in the USL W League. Following this, there will be a secondary try-out on March 28th that will be held at Cardinale Stadium. Registration details for the secondary try-out will be announced in the coming days.

"Since our foundation, Salinas Soccer Femenil continues to create opportunities for local players to showcase their talent," said María G. Zamora, Co-Founder and CEO of Salinas Soccer Femenil. "Our programs work together to ensure the success of all participants. Our organization continues to thrive thanks to the support of our beautiful community."

Founded in 2022, Salinas Soccer Femenil was created as non-profit to expand access and visibility for female athletes in the region. Under the leadership of María G. Zamora and a dedicated team of community advocates, the organization has built a comprehensive family of programs - including its Sunday League, Cosmos Femenil F.C., and a rapidly growing Girls Academy - all working together to ensure the success and development of every participant.

"The collaboration between MBFC and the Cosmos is thrilling and the timing feels just right," said Catherine Kobrinsky, Board Member of the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex. "I have supported Salinas Soccer Femenil because a group of women leaders came together to build what this community needed. They recognized the depth of talent in the Salinas Valley and understood that access changes everything. In just three years, the vision has been proven. Cosmos F.C. consistently rank at the top of their semi-professional league, and their girls academy has already reached more than 300 young athletes and is still growing."

Earlier this offseason, Monterey Bay FC and the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex announced a community partnership that named SRSC as the Official Training Grounds for Monterey Bay FC's USL W League and USL Academy programs.







