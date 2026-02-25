Brooklyn FC Signs Former Canadian Youth International Rocco Romeo

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed Canadian centerback Rocco Romeo, pending league and federation approval.

Romeo, 25, comes to Brooklyn FC after stints in both Major League Soccer and the Canadian Premier League. He made his professional debut in 2019 with Toronto FC II before signing a first-team contract with Toronto FC in 2020. While with TFC, he went on loan twice, gaining European experience with Danish side HB Køge and enjoying his professional breakout with CPL club Valour FC.

Romeo has since become a regular starter in the CPL, with two separate stints with Valour FC and a two-year spell at Vancouver FC.

"Rocco brings a strong defensive foundation and real professional experience," said Brooklyn FC Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. "He's competed in different environments, understands the demands of the position, and plays with a good edge. We like his presence, and we're excited to add him to our group."

At the international level, Romeo has represented Canada across multiple youth national teams, including appearances at the CONCACAF U-17 and U-20 Championships and selection to the U-23 provisional roster, underscoring his pedigree and experience at both the club and international levels.

Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







