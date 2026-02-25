Lexington Sporting Club Announces New Partnership with Genesis of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club announces a new corporate partnership with Genesis of Lexington as the luxury automotive brand joins the club for the upcoming season.

Through this partnership, Genesis of Lexington will be featured through in-stadium activations during Lexington Sporting Club home matches, creating elevated matchday experiences for fans and supporters. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to performance, precision and delivering a premium experience both on and off the field.

"Genesis of Lexington is proud to partner with the Lexington Sporting Club and support the continued growth of professional soccer in Lexington. Genesis is a brand built on performance, precision, and elevating the customer experience, which aligns naturally with LSC. Their organization is raising the bar for sports and community engagement in Lexington, so we are beyond excited to stand alongside Lexington Sporting Club. We're investing back in our community and in fans who value excellence both on and off the field," said Eddie Franklin, Owner of Genesis of Lexington.

The partnership brings together two organizations focused on excellence while remaining deeply connected to the Lexington community.

"We're looking forward to partnering with Genesis of Lexington this season. Their team is genuinely engaged, easy to work with, and truly understands what luxury should feel like, personal, thoughtful, and elevated. We love that they'll be on site at matches, giving fans and supporters the chance to experience these beautiful cars firsthand. That shared, fan-focused approach makes this partnership a great fit," said Madyson Foster Smith, Director of Partnerships for Lexington Sporting Club.

Together, Lexington Sporting Club and Genesis of Lexington will work throughout the season to enhance the matchday experience and strengthen community connection across Lexington.







