LSC Women Fall At Home To Sporting Club Jacksonville

Published on February 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

LEXINGTON, Ky. - A top-of-the-table matchup between Lexington Sporting Club and Sporting Club Jacksonville results in Lexington's first loss of the 2025/26 season.

Jacksonville came out with early intensity, controlling 73.3% possession in the opening 10 minutes and keeping play largely in Lexington's half. Lexington's defensive line held strong, including a massive close-range save from Kat Asman in the 29' minute.

Lexington began to find their rhythm midway through the half, registering the first shot on goal and slowly regaining possession.

Lexington SC came up unsuccessful with JAX scoring twice before halftime, sending Lexington into the break with a two-goal deficit.

The battle continued into the second half as LSC fought to get a goal on the board.

Sporting JAX sealed the win with their third goal in the 53' minute, ending the match 0-3.

Lexington keeps its second-place position on the table with 30 points through 17 matches.

HIGHLIGHTS

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oSUls7h8ZhuwWpM_J6Dzux-t0oSik6Sd/view?usp=drive_link

GOALS

JAX: 36' Kacey Smekrud (assist: Meg Hughes)

JAX: 45' Baylee DeSmit (assist: Ashlyn Puerta)

JAX: 53' Ashlyn Puerta

LINEUPS

LEX: Kat Asman, Regan Steigleder, Allison Pantuso, Hannah Sharts, Alyssa Bourgeois (76' Ally Brown), Taylor Aylmer, Tati Fung (45' Nicole Vernis), Emina Ekić (65' Sarah Griffith), McKenzie Weinert (81' Hannah Johnson), Addie McCain, Catherine Barry (81' Shea Moyer)

JAX: Kaitlyn Parks, Grace Phillpotts, Georgia Brown, Julia Lester, Kacey Smekrud (78' Maggie Illig), Meg Hughes (89' Katie Sullivan), Sophia Boman, Ashlyn Puerta (79' Jessica Hunt), Sophie Jones, Baylee DeSmit (66' Jade Pennock), Paige Kenton (89' Andrea Fernández)

UP NEXT

Lexington gets a week to regroup before returning home on March 8 to face Dallas Trinity FC at 1 p.m. ET.







