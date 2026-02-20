Lexington Sporting Club Acquires Goalkeeper Johan Peñaranda Via Transfer from FC Tulsa
Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club bolstered its goalkeeping corps Friday, acquiring Johan Peñaranda via transfer from FC Tulsa, pending league and federation approval.
Peñaranda arrives in Lexington after competing in the USL Championship with FC Tulsa. Prior to his time in Tulsa, he spent two seasons with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC in USL League One, making his professional debut during the club's inaugural 2022 campaign. During the 2022 season, he earned USL League One Save of the Year honors.
The New York native developed in the BW Gottschee academy before joining the New York City FC academy, helping the club capture the 2017 Generation adidas Cup and a U.S. Soccer Development Academy title in 2018.
Peñaranda began his collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh, making 20 appearances across two seasons before transferring to Florida International University. He made seven appearances for FIU in 2021 following the COVID-19-canceled 2020 season.
He signed his first professional contract in 2021 with A.D. Municipal Santa Ana in Costa Rica's Segunda División before returning to the United States to continue his professional career.
Peñaranda joins Lexington SC as the club continues to strengthen its roster ahead of the 2026 USL Championship campaign.
