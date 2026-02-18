Lexington SC Signs Sarah Griffith and Hannah White to Contract Extensions Through 2026/27 Season

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Fresh off a record-setting first half of the season, Lexington Sporting Club is locking down its offensive firepower by signing forwards Sarah Griffith and Hannah White to contract extensions through the 2026/27 Gainbridge Super League season.

Since signing with Lexington ahead of the current campaign, Griffith has appeared in 15 of the club's 16 matches. Her three goals are tied for the fourth-most on the club, and she has added two assists to boot.

Griffith also leads the club in interceptions (23), ranks second in shots (22) and has won 65% of her tackles.

In her second season with Lexington, White has made 12 substitute appearances this season and logged two assists.

Both players join Catherine Barry, Emina Ekić, Addie McCain and McKenzie Weinert as attackers under contract through the end of next season.







