Lexington SC Signs Nick Firmino to Contract Extension

Published on February 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club signed midfielder Nick Firmino to a contract extension, the club announced Thursday, keeping him in the Bluegrass through the 2027 USL Championship season.

The Brazilian initially joined LSC in 2025, and he would go on to start 29 of the club's 30 league matches. He tallied three goals and ranked among the top-four in interceptions (20), tackles won (20) and duels won (136).

Firmino and the Greens will take the pitch to open the 2026 season March 6 vs. Louisville City FC.







