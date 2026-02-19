Brooklyn FC Signs Former U.S. Youth International Pierre Da Silva

Brooklyn, N.Y., Feb. 19, 2026 - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced that it has signed winger Pierre Da Silva, pending league and federation approval.

Da Silva, 27, joins Brooklyn FC from Peruvian Liga 1 club Cusco FC, where he made 31 appearances with 2 goals and 1 assist this past season.

"We're excited to bring Pierre into the group," said Brooklyn FC Head Coach Marlon LeBlanc. "He brings a direct attacking profile and valuable experience from different leagues and environments. He's played meaningful minutes everywhere he's gone, and we like his confidence in wide areas and his willingness to make things happen."

A native of Port Chester, New York, Da Silva moved into the pro ranks with Orlando City B in 2016. His performances earned him a jump to Orlando City SC's senior team in January 2017. He was loaned out for several seasons, including stops with Saint Louis FC and Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense. In 2019, he joined USL Championship club Memphis 901 FC before later representing Miami FC and Forward Madison FC.

In 2024, Da Silva returned to South America, joining Peruvian side Universidad Cesar Vallejo before then moving to Cusco for the 2025 season.

At the youth international level, Da Silva represented the United States more than 30 times, including featuring at the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Brooklyn FC men's inaugural match in the USL Championship is on Sunday, March 8, against Indy Eleven. Kick off is at 3:00 p.m. at Maimonides Park. Tickets are available now via SeatGeek.







